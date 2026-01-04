Barracuda Earn Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss

Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release









San Jose Barracuda's Luca Cagnoni in action

(San Jose Barracuda) San Jose Barracuda's Luca Cagnoni in action(San Jose Barracuda)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Colin White opened the scoring late in the first period, but the San Jose Barracuda (18-11-1-2) fell to the Bakersfield Condors (16-10-5-0), 2-1, in a shootout on Saturday night at Dignity Health Arena.

White (6) netted his sixth goal of the season at 17:39 of the first period, finishing a feed from Shane Bowers to give San Jose a 1-0 lead. The Barracuda carried that advantage into the second intermission behind a strong effort from goaltender Gabriel Carriere, who turned aside 23 shots through two periods.

Bakersfield evened the score at 15:31 of the third period when defenseman Josh Brown (1) scored his first goal of the season, snapping a shot past Carriere to force overtime. The Barracuda had several looks late in regulation and in the extra frame, but Connor Ungar kept the game tied with key saves.

After a scoreless overtime, the game went to a shootout, where Sam Poulin scored the lone goal to secure the extra point for the Condors. Carriere finished with 37 saves on 38 shots, while Ungar stopped 33 of 34 in the win.

The Barracuda went 0-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. San Jose earned a point for the second straight night in Bakersfield and will continue its road trip next week.

The Barracuda wrap up their four-game road trip in San Diego against the Gulls on Wednesday (7 p.m.). San Jose is back home on Jan. 10 for Throwback Night which will feature a pregame Roy Sommer banner raising ceremony and a replica banner giveaway for the first 2,500. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.