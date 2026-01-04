Brendan Brisson Paces Attack as Wolf Pack Beat Islanders 4-1

Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







BRIDGEPORT, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack took an early lead and never looked back on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena. The Pack took round five of the 'Battle of Connecticut' by a score of 4-1 from the rival Bridgeport Islanders.

The Wolf Pack enjoyed a strong first period, outshooting the Islanders 7-5 and outscoring them 2-0.

Carey Terrance opened the scoring 3:13 in, tipping home his third goal of the season. Brandon Scanlin flung a backhander from the right-wing circle to the goal, where Terrance was able to get a piece of it.

The goal marked the second time in as many visits to Bridgeport where the Wolf Pack broke the ice.

Late in the period, Trey Fix-Wolansky extended the lead with his tenth goal of the season. During a sequence of sustained pressure in the offensive zone, the puck came to Fix-Wolansky in the right-wing circle. He ripped a quick shot that beat Marcus Högberg at 18:51.

The goal tied Fix-Wolansky for the team lead in goals and gave him the team lead in points with 18 (10 g, 8 a).

Brendan Brisson extended the lead just 1:26 into the middle frame. On their first power play of the night, Brennan Othmann found Brisson just inside of the left-wing circle. There, Brisson uncorked a blazing shot that beat Högberg to make it 3-0.

The goal was Brisson's third against the Islanders this season.

Daylan Kueffler got the Islanders on the board at 9:34, making it 3-1. Kueffler gained possession in the right-wing circle, cut around a defender, and went to the backhand. There, he beat Dylan Garand for just his second goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack cemented the two points with a late power play strike. Dylan Roobroeck took a pass in the right-wing circle from Brisson and roofed a shot over Högberg's right shoulder. The goal, scored at 16:41, completed a two-for-three night for the power play.

The Wolf Pack hit the road on Friday night to take on the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center. The 'I-91 Rivalry' is presented by Braman Pest. The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:50 p.m.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Jan. 10 when the Providence Bruins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 7:15 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.