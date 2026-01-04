Firebirds Fall to Reign in First Meeting, 3-2
Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, were defeated by the Ontario Reign on Saturday night at Toyota Arena by the final score of 3-2. Jakov Novak picked up a goal and an assist in the loss that drops the Firebirds' record to 16-11-4-0 on the season.
Coachella Valley opened the scoring 2:46 into the game as Jakov Novak freed the puck up from goaltender Pheonix Copley and found Ian McKinnon in front of the goal for his second of the season. Eduard Sale was credited with the secondary assist on McKinnon's goal to make it 1-0. The Reign tied the game at the 6:00 mark of the opening period on a powerplay goal from Andre Lee.
The Firebirds regained the lead halfway through the second period on a redirection from Jakov Novak. Tyson Jugnauth located Carson Rehkopf at the right point who turned a shot towards the goal off Novak and into the net. Novak's second point of the game and second goal of the season came at the 9:40 mark.
Cole Guttman pulled the Reign even with 14:06 left in the third period. Ontario took their first lead of the game with 5:05 remaining in the game as Kirill Kirsanov beat Victor Ostman. The Firebirds pulled their goaltender, Victor Ostman, in the closing minutes but could not find the equalizer.
The loss marked the first time this season that the Firebirds were defeated in regulation when scoring the first goal of the game. Coachella Valley entered the game 11-0-4-0 when scoring first.
Victor Ostman made 22 saves on 25 shots in the loss as Coachella Valley was outshot by Ontario 25 to 21. The Firebirds' powerplay finished the game 0-for-3 and the penalty kill went 3-for-4.
