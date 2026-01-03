IceHogs Outdoor Practice this Tuesday

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs are teaming up with the Belvidere Park District to hold their annual outdoor practice on Tuesday, Jan. 6 from 6-7 p.m. at Riverside Ice Arena in Belvidere.

The practice session is open to the public and free to attend, and fans are invited to swing by to catch an up-close glimpse of all their favorite IceHogs players. Fans can also stick around following the conclusion of the outdoor workout to get autographs from the IceHogs and Hammy.

For more information on Belvidere's Riverside Ice Arena, visit belviderepark.org.

Please note the event is weather dependent and the date is subject to change.







