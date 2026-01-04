Reign Edge Firebirds, 3-2
Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (19-10-1-1) defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds (16-11-4-0) Saturday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of 8,647 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will host the Iowa Wild Sunday, Jan. 4 at 3 p.m. (PST).
Ontario trailed 2-1 heading into the third period before Cole Guttmann tied the game 5:54 into the final 20 minutes and Kirill Kirsanov scored with 5:05 to play to help the Reign complete their second come from behind victory in their last three games heading into the third period trailing. Glenn Gawdin increased his point streak to 10-games with an assist while Nikita Alexandrov stretched his point streak to seven-games in his 200thcareer AHL contest. Andre Lee tallied his team leading 14th goal of the year and sixth on the power-play.
1st 2nd 3rd FINAL
ONT 1 0 2 3
CV 1 1 0 2
Shots PP
ONT 21 1/4
CV 21 0/3
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Kirill Kirsanov (ONT)
2. Cole Gutmman (ONT)
3. Andre Lee (ONT)
W: Copley
L: Östman
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026
- Brown, Ungar Help Condors to Perfect Week in 2-1 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Edge Firebirds, 3-2 - Ontario Reign
- Griffins Tie Second-Longest Point Streak in Franchise History with Win over Wolves - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Colorado to 5-2 Win over Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
- Firebirds Fall to Reign in First Meeting, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Stars Push Past Admirals in Shootout Win - Texas Stars
- Amerks Fall to Marlies in High Scoring Affair to Open 2026 - Rochester Americans
- Ads Battle Back to Earn Point in SO Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Syracuse Crunch Shut out Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, 6-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Blitzed by Crunch to Start New Year - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves Fall to Griffins, 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Survive Hog-Wild 5-4 Win over IceHogs - Hershey Bears
- Power Play Goal Not Enough as Senators Drop 3-1 Contest - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Come out on Top of Battle with Checkers in 6-3 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Beat Rocket, 4-3, Take 3 Points in Laval - Utica Comets
- Monsters Snap Charlotte's Winning Streak - Charlotte Checkers
- Point Streak at 5, Phantoms Oust B-Sens, 3-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Brendan Brisson Paces Attack as Wolf Pack Beat Islanders 4-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Islanders Fall to Wolf Pack, 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Dinosaur Night Presented by the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology (MOST) January 10 - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Phantoms at Belleville, Game 32 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Reassign Smith and Kinal to Tulsa - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs Outdoor Practice this Tuesday - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Recall Goaltender Remi Poirier from Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Condors vs. Barracuda, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. IceHogs, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.