Reign Edge Firebirds, 3-2

Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (19-10-1-1) defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds (16-11-4-0) Saturday night by a final score of 3-2 in front of 8,647 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will host the Iowa Wild Sunday, Jan. 4 at 3 p.m. (PST).

Ontario trailed 2-1 heading into the third period before Cole Guttmann tied the game 5:54 into the final 20 minutes and Kirill Kirsanov scored with 5:05 to play to help the Reign complete their second come from behind victory in their last three games heading into the third period trailing. Glenn Gawdin increased his point streak to 10-games with an assist while Nikita Alexandrov stretched his point streak to seven-games in his 200thcareer AHL contest. Andre Lee tallied his team leading 14th goal of the year and sixth on the power-play.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 1 0 2 3

CV 1 1 0 2

Shots PP

ONT 21 1/4

CV 21 0/3

GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Three Stars -

1. Kirill Kirsanov (ONT)

2. Cole Gutmman (ONT)

3. Andre Lee (ONT)

W: Copley

L: Östman

