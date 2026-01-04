Power Play Goal Not Enough as Senators Drop 3-1 Contest

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators opened the New Year on home ice but fell 3-1 to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in their final meeting of the season.

The opening period began with a strong Senators power play; however, it was the Phantoms who struck first. Off a rush started by Oscar Eklind, Devon Kaplan fed Ty Murchison, who beat Mads Sogaard to make it 1-0. Just under five minutes later, Lehigh Valley added to their lead. Sustained pressure in the Belleville zone saw Zayde Wisdom deliver a quick spin-o-rama pass to Helge Grans, who scored his third of the year to give the Phantoms a 2-0 advantage.

That momentum carried into the second period as the Phantoms extended the margin. A turnover forced by Cooper Marody in the Belleville zone led to a pass into the slot for Jacob Gaucher, who buried his seventh to make it 3-0. The Senators generated chances, putting nine shots on net, but were unable to capitalize.

The final twenty minutes saw the Senators get on the board with the man advantage. A four-on-three power play opened up space as Olle Lycksell and Xavier Bourgault combined to set up a one-timer from Arthur Kaliyev, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Belleville continued to push, but could not complete the comeback.

This game concludes Belleville's season series against Lehigh Valley, with the Senators posting a 0-2-0-0 record against the Phantoms. This brings their five-season total to 4-5-1-0, posting a 1-1-0-0 last season.

The Senators have almost a whole week off before going back on the road for a game against the Toronto Marlies (AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) for their ninth battle of the year on January 9th with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. inside Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Fast Facts:

#13 Xavier Bourgault has points in back-to-back games with an assist

#15 Olle Lycksell put together one assist

#33 Lassi Thomson registered three shots on net

#40 Mads Sogaard saved 24 of 27

#43 Arthur Kaliyev extended his consecutive point streak to ten games with one goal

