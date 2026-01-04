Colorado Cruises Past Silver Knights, 5-2

Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Silver Knights fell, 5-2, to the Colorado Eagles on Saturday night at Lee's Family Forum.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Colorado's Jayson Megna opened the scoring five minutes into the game, giving the Eagles an early 1-0 lead. Halfway through the period, Ronnie Attard would pad the Eagles lead, making it 2-0. At the 11-minute mark of the second, Tanner Laczynski found Jonas Rondbjerg crashing the net to cut the Eagles lead to 2-1. Five minutes later, Jakub Brabenec would tie the game, 2-2, with a wrap-around goal. Eight minutes into the third, Danil Gushchin gave Colorado the lead, 3-2, while on a 5-on-3 power play. Shortly after, TJ Tynan scored to give the Eagles their second two-goal lead of the night. Tristen Nielsen would hit the empty net with less than a minute remaining to lock in the Eagles 5-2 win.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Sunday, Jan. 4 | 5 p.m. | vs Colorado Eagles

Wednesday, Jan. 7 | 6:30 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds

Saturday, Jan. 9 | 7 p.m. | at Ontario Reign

LOOKING AHEAD

The teams will now wrap up the weekend series on Sunday, January 4. The Silver Knights will then hit the road for a mid-week matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, January 7. Watch all the action on FloHockey or listen live on 1230 The Game.







