Game Preview: Condors vs. Barracuda, 7 p.m.

Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

A night after a 4-1 win over San Jose, the Condors go for a sweep tonight. Bakersfield owns a 2-1-0 record with tonight's game serving as the second of four meetings in the month of January between the two sides.

LOOKING BACK

San Jose had been 10-1-1 when scoring the opening goal of the game, as they did last night, but the Condors scored four unanswered in the 4-1 win. Matt Tomkins stopped 30 for his ninth win of the season. It was the Condors 10th win on home ice, tied for the third best home record in the AHL at 10-3-1 (.750)

BUSY BUSY

January is the Condors busiest month of the season with the team playing 14 games, evenly split with seven on the road and seven at home. Bakersfield will have three flight trips in the month to Abbotsford, San Jose, and Calgary.

MAD MAX

Max Jones returned from Edmonton and in his first AHL game since December 10, had a goal and assist. He has four goals in his last six games and six on the season.

CAPTAIN CALLING

Seth Griffith had a goal and two assists last night. His 22 assists are sixth in the AHL and he is t-12th in the AHL scoring race with 30 points.

SERVING 'EM UP

Viljami Marjala joined Griffith in the 20-assist club last night with two helpers. He has nine points on home ice, all assists, in 14 games.

DOMINANT DECEMBER

Isaac Howard and Quinn Hutson were both recognized by the AHL for their impressive Decembers. Howard was named the AHL Player of the Month, leading the league in scoring with 16 points in 11 games. Hutson, who leads the Condors and all rookies in scoring, was named the AHL Rookie of the Month.

A PROLIFIC OFFENSE

The Condors have the second best offense in the AHL, averaging 3.63 goals per contest.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield's power play scored for the third straight game and is tied for second at 26.2% on the season.

KILLING IT

A game after scoring twice shorthanded, the Condors penalty kill was a perfect 6/6 last night in holding one of the league's best power play units off the board.

DROPPING THE MITTS

Three fights broke out last night with Josh Brown, Connor Clattenburg, and Ethan Keppen all adding to their dance card. The Condors have 16 fighting majors on the season. That puts them in a tie for 7th for major penalties on the season.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 15-0-4 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

FISH FILES

Filip Bystedt scored the Barracuda's lone goal last night. After scoring seven against the Condors on Opening Night, the team has been held to two goals combined in the last two matchups. Tonight's expected starter, Gabriel Carriere is 8-6-2 with a 2.87 GAA and .887 save percentage on the season.

UP NEXT

The Condors head out on a three-game road trip which starts in Abbotsford on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield is next on Dignity Health Home Ice on Sunday, January 11 at 4 p.m. for a Family Fun Day.

CONDORS V BARRACUDA

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00 p.m.) -

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Wizard Night. Purchase house scarves for just $5 each at this game only with butterbeer samples on the concourse. Presented by 23ABC and Live 95.3 FM.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

