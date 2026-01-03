Game Preview: Bears vs. IceHogs, 7 p.m.

Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they open up the New Year with their first game against the Rockford IceHogs since the 2018-19 season.

Hershey Bears (14-14-1-0) vs. Rockford IceHogs (13-16-2-1)

Jan. 3, 2026 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Taylor Burzminski (13), Rob Hennessey (87)

Linespersons: Tommy George (61), Bill Lyons (27)

Tonight's Promotions:

PSECU Knit Hat Night - The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a "Screaming Bear" knit hat, courtesy of PSECU.

Washington Capitals Night - The Bears will wear their "Screaming Bear" jerseys in celebration of the previous 20 years of affiliation with the Washington Capitals.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall-of-Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and in-arena host Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In-arena on 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears ended 2025 with a 3-0 loss at Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, as Lane Pederson netted two goals for the Phantoms in the first period, Maxence Guenette added an empty-netter in the third, and Alexei Kolosov made 31 saves, while Clay Stevenson put up 29 stops in net for Hershey. The IceHogs are also coming off a New Year's Eve loss by way of a 3-2 decision to the Chicago Wolves, despite a 30-save effort from goaltender Laurent Brossoit.

RINGING IN THE NEW YEAR:

Coming on the heels of a four-game winless streak, Hershey is looking to reverse its fortunes in the New Year. In the GIANT Center era, the Bears have gone 12-6-1-2-1 in their first game of the New Year, excluding the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign that did not begin until February of 2021.

GOING HOG-WILD:

The last time the Bears faced the Rockford IceHogs, current Bears head coach Derek King was the bench boss for the Chicago Blackhawks affiliate. Hershey and Rockford each earned a win against each other during the 2018-19 season, with the Bears winning the most recent encounter, a 3-2 shootout win at GIANT Center on Feb. 23, 2019. The Bears are a lifetime 1-2-1-0 against the IceHogs; former Bear Andrew Perrott is the only player on either team's current roster to have suited up for both teams, as the IceHogs defenseman skated in 19 games with the Chocolate and White last season.

CLARKE MAKES RETURN:

Forward Graeme Clarke is back from his stint with Team Canada for the 2025 Spengler Cup tournament in Davos, Switzerland, where he produced one assist for the Canadians in three games. The forward generated six points (2g, 4a) in 12 games against Rockford last season as a member of the Iowa Wild.

BEARS BITES:

Ilya Protas is tied for fifth in rookie scoring with 23 points and tied for fourth among rookie goal-scoring with 12 goals, while Andrew Cristall is 10th in rookie scoring with 22 points and his 17 assists is second among rookies...Corey Schueneman is two assists away from reaching 100 career AHL helpers...Rockford's Brett Seney's 30 points is tied for 12th in league scoring, while Kevin Korchinski's 18 points is tied for 11th among league defensemen.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Jan. 3, 2004 - Bears goaltender Tom Lawson and Portland's Rastislav Stana dueled to a 0-0 scoreless tie at the Cumberland County Civic Center in Portland. It was the first scoreless tie involving the Bears since Feb. 5, 1972. Lawson made 29 saves for his second shutout of the season, while Stana made 22 saves to earn his fifth clean sheet. Lawson finished the season with a .932 save percentage, which stands as the single-season record for Hershey netminders.







