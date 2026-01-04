Three-Goal Third Period Lifts Colorado to 5-2 Win over Silver Knights

Published on January 3, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







HENDERSON, NV - Colorado scored three goals in the third period to break a 2-2 deadlock and give the Eagles a 5-2 win over the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday. Forward Alex Barre-Boulet led the way with three assists, while fellow forwards T.J. Tynan and Tristen Nielsen each finished with a goal and an assist. Goaltender Isak Posch earned the victory in net, making 27 saves on 29 shots. Colorado finished the evening going a 2-for-5 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. The win also solidifies Eagles head coach Mark Letestu to serve as the head coach of the Pacific Division All-Stars at the upcoming AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford.

Colorado would jump on the scoreboard first, as transition into the zone would lead to forward Jayson Megna snapping home a wrister from the right-wing circle, putting the Eagles on top 1-0 just 4:39 into the contest.

A power play would then allow Colorado to strike again, as defenseman Ronnie Attard lit the lamp with a shot from the point, growing the Eagles advantage to 2-0 with 9:42 remaining in the first period. Each team would post eight shots in the opening frame, as Colorado headed to the first intermission still up, 2-0.

An Eagles turnover would set up Henderson forward Jonas Rondbjerg to bat a centering feed into the back of the net from the top of the crease, trimming Colorado's lead to 2-1 at the 10:48 mark of the second period.

Another turnover would lead to another Silver Knights goal, as forward Jakub Brabenec tucked home a wraparound opportunity, tying the game 2-2 with 4:08 remaining in the middle frame.

A 5-on-3 power play midway through the third period would see forward Danil Gushchin snap a wrister from the right-wing circle past goalie Carl Lindbom, putting the Eagles back on top, 3-2 at the 8:01 mark.

With the two teams skating 4-on-4, Tynan would find himself all alone in the low slot before burying a wrister for his first goal of the season, stretching the Eagles lead to 4-2 with 10:49 left to play in the contest.

Henderson would pull Lindbom in favor of the extra attacker in the final 4:30 of the game, but it would be Nielsen who would capitalize with an empty-netter, rounding out the 5-2 score at the 19:18 mark of the final frame.

Lindbom suffered the loss in goal, allowing four goals on 32 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday, January 4th at 6:00pm MT at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nevada. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.