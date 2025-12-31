Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, December 30, plans for the team's Military Appreciation Knight, which will take place this Saturday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. PT. Henderson will take on the Colorado Eagles. Military Appreciation Knight is presented by Sunshine Minting. The first 1,500 fans will receive exclusive Lucky Shillings courtesy of Sunshine Minting, and the first 3,000 fans will also receive a Silver Knights wall flag. Every ticket purchased for Military Appreciation Knight donates one to an active or retired military member.

Military members with a valid military ID will receive 20 percent off concessions, and 10 percent off retail at The Saddlery. Additionally, military members can get a 10 percent discount at Craggy Range.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for activations on the Sam & Ash Tiltyard including interactive inflatables, yard games, and food and beverage offerings. The festivities will kick off outside at 4 p.m. Inside, fans can enjoy $2 Bud Light beer all night.

Henderson players will wear exclusive themed military appreciation jerseys. Fans can sign up and bid on the game-worn jerseys by visiting HSKMilitary.givesmart.com or by texting HSKMilitary to 76278. The jersey auction will open at 4:45 p.m. on game day, and will close that night at 8:00 p.m.







American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.