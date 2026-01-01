Stars Ring in the New Year with Overtime Win in Iowa
Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Iowa Wild 3-2 in overtime on New Year's Eve, thanks to a two-goal performance from Jack Becker and the game-winner from Nathan Bastian on Wednesday at Casey's Center.
Texas opened the scoring early when Kyle McDonald set up Becker with a pass from the right wing. Becker sent the puck into the top right corner to put Texas on the board five minutes into regulation. Ten minutes later Iowa tied the game with a power play goal from David Špaček.
Late in the middle frame Becker redirected a feed from Cross Hanas for his second goal of the night, putting the Stars up 2-1 with seven minutes left in the period.
The Stars kept up the offensive pressure in the third period, outshooting the Wild 13 to seven. However, the Wild were able to net the equalizer with 23 seconds remaining after pulling Samuel Hlavaj for an extra attacker. Ben Jones tipped in the puck from the crease to send the game to overtime.
Two and a half minutes into extra time, Bastian knocked down an Iowa pass in the neutral zone and raced into the left circle to net the overtime winner. It was Bastian's first AHL goal and second point in his second game with Texas after being loaned from Dallas Tuesday on a conditioning assignment.
Remi Poirier earned the win, stopping 24 of 26. Hlavaj was given the loss after allowing three goals on 36 shots.
The Stars will return home Saturday to host the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets. The teams will also clash Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in Cedar Park.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Jack Becker
(Iowa Wild)
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025
- Last-Gasp Goal Sinks Reign - Ontario Reign
- Carlsson Buries Buzzer-Beater in Win over Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Rally Late to Edge Roadrunners 4-3 in Overtime - Tucson Roadrunners
- Washe Hits in OT to Lift Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Close 2025 with 7-3 Win in Coachella - Bakersfield Condors
- Nyman Scores Powerplay Goal in Firebirds' Loss to Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Griffins Record Point in Overtime, Fall to Admirals 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Forces Overtime, Falls 3-2 to Texas in Final Game of 2025 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Ring in the New Year with Overtime Win in Iowa - Texas Stars
- Moose Rusty in Loss to Abbotsford - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Close out 2025 with a Big 5-2 Win over the Moose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolves Tip IceHogs 3-2; Points Streak Hits 8 Games - Chicago Wolves
- Kolosov Shutout Closes out 2025 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Close 2025 with 3-0 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Blanked 3-0 by Bridgeport Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Gutty Effort Brings Victory on New Year's Eve - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Special Teams Shine, But Senators Come up Short against Laval 4-3 - Belleville Senators
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Tikkanen Shuts out the Wolf Pack, Islanders Win 4-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Flyers Acquire Philip Tomasino in Exchange for Egor Zamula - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Win in Shootout over Comets - Toronto Marlies
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Reassign Johnson, Budnick to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- New York Rangers Assign D Scott Morrow to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Name Enduraphin as Official Protein - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Harrison Meneghin to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Earn Shootout Win in Penultimate Game of 2025 - Ontario Reign
- Chrona Shutout Leads Ads to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Mercer, Iowa Extend Win Streaks to Three in 4-1 Victory over Texas - Iowa Wild
- Ahcan Caps off Four-Point Night with OT Winner, as Eagles Top Calgary, 6-5 - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Stymied by Wild in Des Moines - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.