Stars Ring in the New Year with Overtime Win in Iowa

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars forward Jack Becker

(Texas Stars, Credit: Iowa Wild) Texas Stars forward Jack Becker(Texas Stars, Credit: Iowa Wild)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Iowa Wild 3-2 in overtime on New Year's Eve, thanks to a two-goal performance from Jack Becker and the game-winner from Nathan Bastian on Wednesday at Casey's Center.

Texas opened the scoring early when Kyle McDonald set up Becker with a pass from the right wing. Becker sent the puck into the top right corner to put Texas on the board five minutes into regulation. Ten minutes later Iowa tied the game with a power play goal from David Špaček.

Late in the middle frame Becker redirected a feed from Cross Hanas for his second goal of the night, putting the Stars up 2-1 with seven minutes left in the period.

The Stars kept up the offensive pressure in the third period, outshooting the Wild 13 to seven. However, the Wild were able to net the equalizer with 23 seconds remaining after pulling Samuel Hlavaj for an extra attacker. Ben Jones tipped in the puck from the crease to send the game to overtime.

Two and a half minutes into extra time, Bastian knocked down an Iowa pass in the neutral zone and raced into the left circle to net the overtime winner. It was Bastian's first AHL goal and second point in his second game with Texas after being loaned from Dallas Tuesday on a conditioning assignment.

Remi Poirier earned the win, stopping 24 of 26. Hlavaj was given the loss after allowing three goals on 36 shots.

The Stars will return home Saturday to host the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets. The teams will also clash Sunday at 5:00 p.m. in Cedar Park.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.