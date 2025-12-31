P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-2 on Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center. Forward Patrick Brown recorded a goal and an assist, while defenseman Victor Soderstrom also found the back of the net.

How It Happened

Michael Callahan slid the puck across the point to Soderstrom at the top of the right circle, where his wrist shot zipped under the crossbar to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 15:59 remaining in the first period. Brown received a secondary assist.

Matt Luff fired a one-timer from the low slot into the upper-left corner of the net to tie the game at 1-1 with 14:43 to play in the first frame.

Jakub Stancl received a feed in the low slot and snuck a wrist shot inside the right post for a power play goal, giving the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead with 7:18 left in the first period.

Sam Stange redirected a feed in the low slot into the top shelf of the net to extend the Springfield lead to 3-1 with 9:32 remaining in the second period.

While on the power play, Georgii Merkulov slipped the puck towards Brown above the crease, where he redirected it past the goaltender to cut the T-Birds' lead to 3-2 with 6:20 to play in the third frame. Fabian Lysell was credited with a secondary assist.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki scored on the empty net with 1:22 left in the third period.

Stats

Merkulov notched his 204th career point with his assist. He ranks second all-time in Providence Bruins scoring behind Andy Hilbert (2001-2005) with 210.

Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 21 of 24 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 42 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

The P-Bruins fall to 21-6-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, January 2 at PeoplesBank Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.

