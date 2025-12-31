P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds
Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - The Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds 4-2 on Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center. Forward Patrick Brown recorded a goal and an assist, while defenseman Victor Soderstrom also found the back of the net.
How It Happened
Michael Callahan slid the puck across the point to Soderstrom at the top of the right circle, where his wrist shot zipped under the crossbar to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 15:59 remaining in the first period. Brown received a secondary assist.
Matt Luff fired a one-timer from the low slot into the upper-left corner of the net to tie the game at 1-1 with 14:43 to play in the first frame.
Jakub Stancl received a feed in the low slot and snuck a wrist shot inside the right post for a power play goal, giving the Thunderbirds a 2-1 lead with 7:18 left in the first period.
Sam Stange redirected a feed in the low slot into the top shelf of the net to extend the Springfield lead to 3-1 with 9:32 remaining in the second period.
While on the power play, Georgii Merkulov slipped the puck towards Brown above the crease, where he redirected it past the goaltender to cut the T-Birds' lead to 3-2 with 6:20 to play in the third frame. Fabian Lysell was credited with a secondary assist.
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki scored on the empty net with 1:22 left in the third period.
Stats
Merkulov notched his 204th career point with his assist. He ranks second all-time in Providence Bruins scoring behind Andy Hilbert (2001-2005) with 210.
Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 21 of 24 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 42 shots.
The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.
The P-Bruins fall to 21-6-1-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, January 2 at PeoplesBank Arena. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025
- Kolosov Shutout Closes out 2025 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Close 2025 with 3-0 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Blanked 3-0 by Bridgeport Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Gutty Effort Brings Victory on New Year's Eve - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Special Teams Shine, But Senators Come up Short against Laval 4-3 - Belleville Senators
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Tikkanen Shuts out the Wolf Pack, Islanders Win 4-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Flyers Acquire Philip Tomasino in Exchange for Egor Zamula - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Win in Shootout over Comets - Toronto Marlies
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Reassign Johnson, Budnick to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- New York Rangers Assign D Scott Morrow to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Name Enduraphin as Official Protein - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Harrison Meneghin to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Earn Shootout Win in Penultimate Game of 2025 - Ontario Reign
- Chrona Shutout Leads Ads to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Mercer, Iowa Extend Win Streaks to Three in 4-1 Victory over Texas - Iowa Wild
- Ahcan Caps off Four-Point Night with OT Winner, as Eagles Top Calgary, 6-5 - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Stymied by Wild in Des Moines - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.