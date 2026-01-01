Last-Gasp Goal Sinks Reign

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign (18-10-1-1) fell to the San Jose Barracuda (18-10-1-1) Wednesday night by a final score of 5-4 in front of 7,913 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will host the Coachella Valley Firebirds Saturday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. (PST).

Lucas Carlson scored the game winning goal for San Jose with less than a second to play. Cole Guttman finished the game with two goals, an assist, and a fighting major as he scored on the power-play midway through the first period as Ontario led 1-0. The Barracuda scored four times in the second period while Kenny Connors found the back of the net. Ontario trailed 4-2 heading into the final 20 minutes of play. Guttman's second of the night made it a one score game 80 seconds into the frame before Tim Rego buried his first goal in the AHL tying the score 25 seconds later.

Cole Guttman (6th) scored on the power-play from Glen Gawdin and Nikita Alexandrov at 10:57 of the first period as the Reign led 1-0 outshooting the Barracuda 12-4. From the center of the blue line Gawdin fed Guttman from inside the right point where he sent a low wrist shot into the into the bottom left corner.

The Reign trailed 4-2 after the second period as San Jose outshot Ontario 17-4 in the middle frame. Oliver Wahlstrom tied the score at 2:42 beating Pheonix Copley five-hole from above the goal line and then Ethan Cardwell gave San Jose a 2-1 advantage 2:45 later scoring on a two-on-one odd man rush with a shot upstairs from inside the right circle beating Copley five-hole from the right circle. Filip Bystedt increased the advantage to 3-1 with a short-handed score at 12:41. Then 32 seconds later Kenny Connors (7th) sent a wrist shot from the top of the left circle short-side on Gabriel Carriere making it a one-goal game. With 41 seconds remaining in the period Egor Afanasyev made it 4-2 on a wrist shot from the left circle into the top left corner.

Cole Guttman (7th) pulled the Reign within one with his second of the night just 80 seconds into the third period from Taylor Ward. Ward drove the puck across the blue line down the center lane and kicked it to the right circle where Guttman sent a wrist shot upstairs on Carriere. Then just 25 seconds later Tim Rego (1st) tied the score at 4-4 from Guttman and Alexandrov. Guttman had a partial breakaway and swept the puck off the right pad where Rego followed up the play and banged home the rebound. The Reign went on a four-minute power-play at 6:41 but failed to convert. Lucas Carlsson cashed in on a rebound with less than a second to play handing the Barracuda the 5-4 win.

Pheonix Copley suffered the loss making 26 saves on 31 shots while Gabriel Carriere picked up the win making 18 saves on 22 shots. Ontario went 1-for-4 on the power-play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Postgame thoughts from Andrew Lord, Kenny Connors, and Tim Rego.

Lord

On tonight's loss

An awesome first, one of the better first periods in a long time. We were terrific. It was a shame we didn't get a couple more there. I think we needed to. Second was one of the worst periods we've seen in a long time. So total reversal, total lack of consistency there, unfortunately. And then the third, we were great to start. You know, Guttman, give him credit. He really got us going there, his line and a couple big ones to tie it up. And overall, a really good period until the last couple minutes. We just didn't stay the course. Ran out of steam a little bit. The ultimate lesson there is play till the end and play the right way till the end. So unfortunate loss. A lot of learning from this one.

Rego

On his first goal

It was a good feeling. The result wasn't what we wanted so kind of hurts to lose that way.

On having a great start to the 3rd period

Our first was great and then we just fell asleep in the second and you know, that can't happen. So, Lord woke us up. Obviously can't let up a goal a second left, but it was a good 19 minutes of the third.

On his first year in the pros

It's been great. Obviously, a lot of coaching with the two coaching staff. I've enjoyed it so far. A lot of travel. But having fun.

Connors

On the resilience this team shows

It's good that we can show that we can claw out of games like that. But obviously we don't want to get ourselves in those spots often. Especially our second period tonight wasn't good enough and good to see us fight back. But you know, we got to get points in the end.







