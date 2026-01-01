Moose Rusty in Loss to Abbotsford
Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (15-12-2-0) stumbled in their first game back from the holiday break, falling 5-2 to the Abbotsford Canucks (9-16-3-3) at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday night.
Manitoba jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead 6:21 into the contest. Jaret Anderson-Dolan hit Zhilkin with a stretch pass, and the Moscow, Russia native turned on the jets to beat an Abbotsford defenceman. Zhilkin muscled a backhander through the pads of Nikita Tolopilo. Abbotsford tied the game ahead of the intermission. Danila Klimovich fired a one-timer past Domenic DiVincentiis on the power play, sending the teams to the locker rooms knotted at one. DiVincentiis made 11 stops in the opening 20, while Tolopilo turned away five Moose offerings.
The second saw the Canucks build a two-goal edge. Lukas Reichel gave the visitors their first lead of the game 3:15 in, and less than two minutes later, Ty Mueller added another to make it 3-1. Elias Salomonsson pounced on a loose puck just under 14 minutes into the period, cutting the Moose deficit to just one. Arshdeep Bains restored the Abbotsford two-goal advantage late in the period, firing another one-timer into the twine. Tolopilo made 20 stops for the Canucks in the period.
Arshdeep Bains was the only one to score in the third period, icing the game into an empty net in the late stages of the game. Tolopilo stopped all 10 shots he faced in the frame and made 35 saves in the contest, as the Canucks skated away 5-2 winners.
Quotable
Moose forward Danny Zhilkin (click for full interview)
"The good thing about this league is you play a lot of back-to-back games. We're going to keep going hard at them. We'll keep going to the net and try to use all of our resources. Hoping to get a win on Friday."
Statbook
Ville Heinola tallied his eighth assist in eight games in December
Danny Zhilkin collected a pair of points (1G, 1A), his third multi-point game of the season
Elias Salomonsson scored his first goal of the campaign
A season-high 7,437 were in attendance at Canada Life Centre
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025
- Last-Gasp Goal Sinks Reign - Ontario Reign
- Carlsson Buries Buzzer-Beater in Win over Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Rally Late to Edge Roadrunners 4-3 in Overtime - Tucson Roadrunners
- Washe Hits in OT to Lift Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Close 2025 with 7-3 Win in Coachella - Bakersfield Condors
- Nyman Scores Powerplay Goal in Firebirds' Loss to Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Griffins Record Point in Overtime, Fall to Admirals 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Forces Overtime, Falls 3-2 to Texas in Final Game of 2025 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Ring in the New Year with Overtime Win in Iowa - Texas Stars
- Moose Rusty in Loss to Abbotsford - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Close out 2025 with a Big 5-2 Win over the Moose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolves Tip IceHogs 3-2; Points Streak Hits 8 Games - Chicago Wolves
- Kolosov Shutout Closes out 2025 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Close 2025 with 3-0 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Blanked 3-0 by Bridgeport Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Gutty Effort Brings Victory on New Year's Eve - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Special Teams Shine, But Senators Come up Short against Laval 4-3 - Belleville Senators
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Tikkanen Shuts out the Wolf Pack, Islanders Win 4-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Flyers Acquire Philip Tomasino in Exchange for Egor Zamula - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Win in Shootout over Comets - Toronto Marlies
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Reassign Johnson, Budnick to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- New York Rangers Assign D Scott Morrow to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Name Enduraphin as Official Protein - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Harrison Meneghin to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Earn Shootout Win in Penultimate Game of 2025 - Ontario Reign
- Chrona Shutout Leads Ads to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Mercer, Iowa Extend Win Streaks to Three in 4-1 Victory over Texas - Iowa Wild
- Ahcan Caps off Four-Point Night with OT Winner, as Eagles Top Calgary, 6-5 - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Stymied by Wild in Des Moines - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.