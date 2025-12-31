Ahcan Caps off Four-Point Night with OT Winner, as Eagles Top Calgary, 6-5

Colorado Eagles News Release







CALGARY, AB. - Colorado defenseman Jack Ahcan notched three assists and buried the game-winning goal 3:14 into overtime, as the Eagles erased a 5-3 deficit to defeat the Calgary Wranglers 6-5 on Tuesday. Forward Jayson Megna netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Trent Miner stopped 21 of the 26 shots he faced to earn his seventh win of the season. The victory improves Colorado's record to 20-6-0-1 and extends the team's winning streak to four games.

An early power-play would set up Megna to camp on top of the crease, before deflecting a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Megna's team-leading 14th of the season and put Colorado on top 1-0 just 41 seconds into the contest.

Forward Matt Stienburg would feed off the momentum when he collected a rebound between the circles and snapped it past goalie Arsenii Sergeev, doubling the Eagles advantage to 2-0 at the 7:54 mark of the first period.

Calgary would flip the script when forward Parker Bell created a turnover at the Colorado blue line before barreling into the low slot and lighting the lamp, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 4:49 remaining in the opening frame.

The second period would start off on the right foot for the Eagles, as forward Tye Felhaber buried a chance from the top of the crease, putting Colorado on top 3-1 at the 5:13 mark.

Things would then begin to shift dramatically, as forward William Stromgren buried a chance from the slot, cutting the Eagles lead to 3-2 with 11:16 remaining in the middle frame.

Just 25 seconds later, it would be Wranglers forward Dryden Hunt who would drive into the zone before beating Miner with a wrister, tying the game at 3-3.

A Calgary power play would then set up Stromgren to tip a shot in the slot into the back of the net, giving the Wranglers a 4-3 lead and capping off a stretch of three goals in just 2:59 for Calgary.

As time wound down in the period, forward Rory Kerins would field a cross-slot feed on the rush and whistled home a wrister, stretching the Wranglers lead to 5-3 at the 18:49 mark. Calgary would go on to outshoot Colorado 14-6 in the period and carried a 5-3 advantage into the second intermission.

The Eagles would find an answer just 6:07 into the third period when defenseman Ronnie Attard fired a wrister from the right-wing circle that would beat Sergeev and trim the Wranglers lead to 5-4.

As time wound down in the final frame, Colorado would pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker and the move would pay dividends. Megna camped out between the circles before lighting the lamp with a one-timer, tying the game at 5-5 with 2:12 remaining.

As the game transitioned to sudden-death overtime, Ahcan would track down a loose puck in the left-wing circle before stepping into a slapshot that would light the lamp and give the Eagles the 6-5 win with 1:46 remaining in the extra session.

Stromgren finished the night with two goals and two assists, as Sergeev suffered the overtime loss, allowing six goals on 37 shots.

Colorado ended the contest going 1-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

