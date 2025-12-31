Mercer, Iowa Extend Win Streaks to Three in 4-1 Victory over Texas

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild overpowered the Texas Stars in a 4-1 victory at Casey's Center on Tuesday night. Riley Mercer turned aside 28 shots to win his third consecutive start to begin his AHL career.

Texas outshot Iowa 11-7 in the first period.

Gerry Mayhew broke through to open the scoring on the power play 8:15 into the middle frame. After Hunter Haight sent a pass down to the goal line, Mayhew stepped to the top of the crease and chipped a shot through Arno Tiefensee (17 saves). Dylan Gambrell picked up the first of his three assists on Mayhew's goal.

The Wild outshot the Stars 18-17 through 40 minutes of play.

Bradley Marek scored the eventual game-winner 1:54 into the third period when he collected Caedan Bankier's centering feed and whipped a shot inside the right post.

Artem Shlaine pulled Texas back within a goal on the man advantage at 4:45.

Iowa picked up a crucial insurance goal on the power play 2:57 later when Haight blasted a rebound opportunity off Ben Jones and into the back of the net.

Ryan Sandelin scored on the empty net with 1:04 remaining to seal the win.

Iowa outshot Texas 30-29. The Wild finished 2-for-3 with the man advantage while the Stars went 1-for-2 on the power play.

