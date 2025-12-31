Wolf Pack Blanked 3-0 by Bridgeport Islanders
Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack were shutout for the third time this season on Wednesday afternoon, 3-0 by the Bridgeport Islanders.
Both teams had some good looks in the opening frame, but both goaltenders were perfect. Spencer Martin made nine saves, including one off a two-on-none rush in which Liam Foudy fed Joey Larson in the left-wing circle.
Henrik Tikkanen made eleven stops in the first 20 minutes, including three off Kalle Väisänen.
The Islanders opened the scoring 11:00 into the second period. Alex Jefferies took a feed from Sean Day and worked into the right-wing circle. There, he ripped a shot that beat Martin by the blocker for his seventh goal of the season.
The goal was Jefferies' second in as many meetings against the Wolf Pack.
Just 18 seconds later, Foudy sped into the offensive zone down the left-wing side. Foudy went to the backhand and beat Martin to make it 2-0 at 11:18. The goal was Foudy's fifth of the campaign.
Adam Beckman extended the lead to 3-0 at 2:20 of the third period. Beckman fired a shot from the high-slot that clipped a Wolf Pack stick and beat Martin. Chris Terry then hit the empty net at 15:28, cementing the two points for the Islanders.
The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Jan. 2 when the Providence Bruins come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 5:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.
