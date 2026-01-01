Iowa Forces Overtime, Falls 3-2 to Texas in Final Game of 2025

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild battled back to force overtime with a late goal before falling 3- 2 to the Texas Stars in the extra session on Wednesday night at Casey's Center.

Jack Becker opened the scoring for Texas 4:56 into the game when he hammered a one-timer past Samuel Hlavaj (33 saves) from the left circle.

The Wild tied the score on the power play with 5:12 to play in the first period. After Boris Katchouk sent the puck up to Hunter Haight at the right point, Haight set David Spacek up for a one-timer through Remi Poirier (24 saves).

Texas outshot Iowa 14-13 in the first 20 minutes of play.

Becker put the Stars up 2-1 with a backdoor tap-in 13:42 into the middle frame.

The Stars outshot the Wild 22-17 through two periods.

Iowa forced overtime with just 23 seconds remaining when Spacek sent a shot pass to the side of the net that Ben Jones redirected into the back of the cage. Nicolas Aubé-Kubel also earned an assist on the tying goal.

Nathan Bastian secured the extra point for Texas 2:24 into overtime with a wrister inside the right post.

Texas outshot Iowa 36-26. The Wild finished 1-for-2 on the man advantage and held the Stars scoreless on three power plays.

Iowa resumes play on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. against the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.