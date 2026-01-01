Iowa Forces Overtime, Falls 3-2 to Texas in Final Game of 2025
Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild battled back to force overtime with a late goal before falling 3- 2 to the Texas Stars in the extra session on Wednesday night at Casey's Center.
Jack Becker opened the scoring for Texas 4:56 into the game when he hammered a one-timer past Samuel Hlavaj (33 saves) from the left circle.
The Wild tied the score on the power play with 5:12 to play in the first period. After Boris Katchouk sent the puck up to Hunter Haight at the right point, Haight set David Spacek up for a one-timer through Remi Poirier (24 saves).
Texas outshot Iowa 14-13 in the first 20 minutes of play.
Becker put the Stars up 2-1 with a backdoor tap-in 13:42 into the middle frame.
The Stars outshot the Wild 22-17 through two periods.
Iowa forced overtime with just 23 seconds remaining when Spacek sent a shot pass to the side of the net that Ben Jones redirected into the back of the cage. Nicolas Aubé-Kubel also earned an assist on the tying goal.
Nathan Bastian secured the extra point for Texas 2:24 into overtime with a wrister inside the right post.
Texas outshot Iowa 36-26. The Wild finished 1-for-2 on the man advantage and held the Stars scoreless on three power plays.
Iowa resumes play on Sunday, Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. against the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025
- Last-Gasp Goal Sinks Reign - Ontario Reign
- Carlsson Buries Buzzer-Beater in Win over Reign - San Jose Barracuda
- Gulls Rally Late to Edge Roadrunners 4-3 in Overtime - Tucson Roadrunners
- Washe Hits in OT to Lift Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Condors Close 2025 with 7-3 Win in Coachella - Bakersfield Condors
- Nyman Scores Powerplay Goal in Firebirds' Loss to Condors - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Griffins Record Point in Overtime, Fall to Admirals 3-2 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Iowa Forces Overtime, Falls 3-2 to Texas in Final Game of 2025 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Ring in the New Year with Overtime Win in Iowa - Texas Stars
- Moose Rusty in Loss to Abbotsford - Manitoba Moose
- Canucks Close out 2025 with a Big 5-2 Win over the Moose - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolves Tip IceHogs 3-2; Points Streak Hits 8 Games - Chicago Wolves
- Kolosov Shutout Closes out 2025 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Close 2025 with 3-0 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Blanked 3-0 by Bridgeport Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Gutty Effort Brings Victory on New Year's Eve - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Special Teams Shine, But Senators Come up Short against Laval 4-3 - Belleville Senators
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Tikkanen Shuts out the Wolf Pack, Islanders Win 4-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Flyers Acquire Philip Tomasino in Exchange for Egor Zamula - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Win in Shootout over Comets - Toronto Marlies
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Reassign Johnson, Budnick to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- New York Rangers Assign D Scott Morrow to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Name Enduraphin as Official Protein - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Harrison Meneghin to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Earn Shootout Win in Penultimate Game of 2025 - Ontario Reign
- Chrona Shutout Leads Ads to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Mercer, Iowa Extend Win Streaks to Three in 4-1 Victory over Texas - Iowa Wild
- Ahcan Caps off Four-Point Night with OT Winner, as Eagles Top Calgary, 6-5 - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Stymied by Wild in Des Moines - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Iowa Forces Overtime, Falls 3-2 to Texas in Final Game of 2025
- Mercer, Iowa Extend Win Streaks to Three in 4-1 Victory over Texas
- Spacek's Overtime Goal Powers Wild to 2-1 Win over Wolves
- Mercer Shuts out Chicago in AHL Debut, Wild Win, 1-0, in Shootout
- Grand Rapids Continues historic run, Defeats Iowa 6-2