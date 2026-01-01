Griffins Record Point in Overtime, Fall to Admirals 3-2

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - In their last game of 2025, the Grand Rapids Griffins extended their point streak to 16 games, but fell in overtime to the Milwaukee Admirals 3-2 on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

Despite the loss, the Griffins' 26-1-1-1 start and 54 points through 29 games remained the best in the AHL's 90-year history. Grand Rapids' 15-game win streak remained tied for the longest in franchise history, while it also stood as a tie for the sixth-longest in league history. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard bagged an assist to extend his point streak to five games, while John Leaonrd notched a short-handed goal, good for his 20th of the season.

The Admirals opened the scoring at 7:30 in the first period while on their league-best power play, when Daniel Carr let a wrister fly from the left circle past the right post, breaking Grand Rapids' 172:48 minutes of shutout over opponents. The Griffins knotted the contest with 8:55 on the clock, when William Wallinder picked up a loose puck in the high slot, skated into the left circle, and rocketed one past Matthew Murray.

The best opportunity in the second frame for the Griffins came while down a man, when William Lagesson threw one up center ice for a wide-open Leonard. He skated down on a breakaway and snapped one at Murray, but the netminder made a pad save with 5:53 to go.

Milwaukee reclaimed a one-goal lead at 6:42 of the final slate, when Cole O'Hara sniped one from the right circle and Carr tipped it in for his second of the night. Grand Rapids notched the game-tying goal while short-handed, when Leonard carried one up through the zone while on an odd-man rush, and the Massachusetts native slapped it in from the right circle at 13:16.

In overtime Zach L'Heureux scooped up the puck, skated it down the ice on a breakaway, and potted it between the legs of Sebastian Cossa just 58 seconds in, handing the Griffins just their third loss of the season 3-2.

Notes *Grand Rapids sold out its third-straight New Year's Eve game in front of a 10,834 person crowd, as well as its 10th sellout in the last 12 NYE games. *The Griffins recorded their sixth short-handed goal of the season, which is tied for the best in the league, and went 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. *Wallinder tallied his first goal of the season.

Milwaukee 1 0 1 1 - 3

Grand Rapids 1 0 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Milwaukee, Carr 12 (Ufko, Wiesblatt), 7:30 (PP). 2, Grand Rapids, Wallinder 1 (Becher, Brandsegg-Nygård), 11:05. Penalties-Englund Mil (fighting), 4:12; Kannok Leipert Gr (fighting), 4:12; Lagesson Gr (roughing), 7:22; Dries Gr (hooking), 12:18.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Becher Gr (cross-checking), 12:57; Lind Mil (cross-checking), 14:59.

3rd Period-3, Milwaukee, Carr 13 (O'Hara, Ufko), 6:42. 4, Grand Rapids, Leonard 20 (Holl), 13:16 (SH). Penalties-Marino Mil (hooking), 10:59; Shine Gr (slashing), 12:14; Kemell Mil (high-sticking), 17:23.

OT Period-5, Milwaukee, L'Heureux 7 (Ufko), 0:58. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Milwaukee 9-8-6-1-24. Grand Rapids 8-7-15-0-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Milwaukee 1 / 4; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Milwaukee, Murray 10-8-2 (30 shots-28 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 15-1-1 (24 shots-21 saves).

A-10,834

Three Stars

1. MIL L'Heureux (game-winner) 2. MIL Carr (two goals) 3. GR Leonard (SH goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 26-1-1-1 (54 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 2 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.

Milwaukee: 14-13-2-0 (30 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 3 at Texas 7 p.m. CST

