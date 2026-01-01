Nyman Scores Powerplay Goal in Firebirds' Loss to Condors
Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, fell to the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 7-3. Andrei Loshko and Lleyton Roed each tallied goals and Jani Nyman connected on a powerplay goal in his AHL season debut as the Firebirds' record moves to 15-10-4-0 on the year.
Bakersfield opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal on a breakaway strike from Sam Poulin. James Hamblin added to the Condors' lead in the final minute of the first period.
After a Quinn Hutson goal extended the Condors' advantage 5:30 into the second period, Andrei Loshko pulled the Firebirds within two with his second goal of the season. Bakersfield regained their three-goal lead with an Isaac Howard powerplay goal with 24 seconds remaining in the middle frame.
Trailing 4-1 heading into the third period, Jani Nyman blasted home a powerplay goal in first game back from his reassignment from the Seattle Kraken at 9:26. Logan Morrison and Oscar Molgaard earned the assists on Nyman's rocket from the right circle. Bakersfield responded at 11:54 on Sam Poulin's second of the game.
Less than a minute later, Lleyton Roed came down the left side and put a wrist shot past goaltender Connor Ungar for his second goal of the year. Jagger Firkus and Oscar Molgaard combined for the helpers. Quinn Hutson made it 6-3 at 14:51 and Beau Akey capped off the scoring for the Condors with an empty net goal with 15 seconds remaining.
Nikke Kokko made 28 saves on 34 shots in the defeat as Coachella Valley was outshot 35-31. The Firebirds' powerplay finished the game 1-for-3 and the penalty kill went 1-for-3.
