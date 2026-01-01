Carlsson Buries Buzzer-Beater in Win over Reign

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, Calif. - Lucas Carlsson scored with one second remaining in regulation as the San Jose Barracuda (18-10-1-1) edged the Ontario Reign (18-10-1-1), 5-4, on Wednesday night at Toyota Arena.

Ontario opened the scoring midway through the first period when Cole Guttman (7) converted on the power play at 10:57 to give the Reign a 1-0 lead.

After being held to just four shots in the opening frame, the Barracuda erupted for four goals in the second period. Oliver Wahlstrom (9) tied the game at 2:42, burying a feed from Kasper Halttunen. Ethan Cardwell (4) then converted on the rush less than three minutes later. Filip Bystedt (9) added a shorthanded goal at 12:41, but Kenny Connors (7) cut the deficit to one just 28 seconds later. With time winding down in the period, Egor Afanasyev (5) restored a two-goal cushion with 41 seconds remaining to make it 4-2.

The Reign rallied early in the third as Guttman (8) netted his second of the night at 1:20, followed by Tim Rego's first of the season just 25 seconds later to tie the game at four. The teams remained deadlocked until the final second, when Carlsson (8) put home a rebound at 19:59.

San Jose finished with a 31-22 advantage in shots, while Gabriel Carriere stopped 18 shots in the victory. The Barracuda went 0-for-1 on the power play and killed off three of four Ontario opportunities, including a four-minute double minor in the third with the game tied 4-4.

The Barracuda continue their four-game road trip in Bakersfield on Friday (7 p.m.). San Jose is back home on Jan. 10 for Throwback Night which will feature a pregame Roy Sommer banner raising ceremony and a replica banner giveaway for the first 2,500. For tickets, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

