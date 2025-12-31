Tikkanen Shuts out the Wolf Pack, Islanders Win 4-0
Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Hartford, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders battled a division rival on New Year's Eve on the road with the desire to skate into the 2026 with two more points in the standings. The last time these two teams battled was in Bridgeport with the Islanders dropping the contest. In Wednesday night's game, the Islanders struck for two quick goals in the third period and road a perfect goaltending performance by Henrik Tikkanen to a victory by a 4-0 score.
After a scoreless first period, Alex Jefferies scored the first goal of the game at 11:00 after firing the puck blocker side and in on Hartford goalie, Spencer Martin, for his 7th of the season. This was followed up 18 seconds later when Liam Foudy scored his 5th of the year on a breakaway giving the Islanders a 2-0 advantage.
During the third, Adam Beckman's shot deflected in past Martin at 2:20 to make it 3-0 for his 9th of the season. Chris Terry added an empty net goal at 15:28 to put the Isles up 4-0 for his 7th of the season. Tikkanen acquired the shutout with 31 saves for his first of the season.
The Islanders are back on the road on Friday in Springfield for a 7:05 PM puck drop before heading back into Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday night against the Wolf Pack in a rematch from tonight's game. Great seats are still available.
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025
- Kolosov Shutout Closes out 2025 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Close 2025 with 3-0 Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack Blanked 3-0 by Bridgeport Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Gutty Effort Brings Victory on New Year's Eve - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Special Teams Shine, But Senators Come up Short against Laval 4-3 - Belleville Senators
- P-Bruins Fall to Thunderbirds - Providence Bruins
- Tikkanen Shuts out the Wolf Pack, Islanders Win 4-0 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Flyers Acquire Philip Tomasino in Exchange for Egor Zamula - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Win in Shootout over Comets - Toronto Marlies
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight - Henderson Silver Knights
- Penguins Reassign Johnson, Budnick to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 3:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 5 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- New York Rangers Assign D Scott Morrow to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch Name Enduraphin as Official Protein - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Goaltender Harrison Meneghin to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Reign Earn Shootout Win in Penultimate Game of 2025 - Ontario Reign
- Chrona Shutout Leads Ads to Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Mercer, Iowa Extend Win Streaks to Three in 4-1 Victory over Texas - Iowa Wild
- Ahcan Caps off Four-Point Night with OT Winner, as Eagles Top Calgary, 6-5 - Colorado Eagles
- Stars Stymied by Wild in Des Moines - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.