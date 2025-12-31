Tikkanen Shuts out the Wolf Pack, Islanders Win 4-0

Hartford, CT - The Bridgeport Islanders battled a division rival on New Year's Eve on the road with the desire to skate into the 2026 with two more points in the standings. The last time these two teams battled was in Bridgeport with the Islanders dropping the contest. In Wednesday night's game, the Islanders struck for two quick goals in the third period and road a perfect goaltending performance by Henrik Tikkanen to a victory by a 4-0 score.

After a scoreless first period, Alex Jefferies scored the first goal of the game at 11:00 after firing the puck blocker side and in on Hartford goalie, Spencer Martin, for his 7th of the season. This was followed up 18 seconds later when Liam Foudy scored his 5th of the year on a breakaway giving the Islanders a 2-0 advantage.

During the third, Adam Beckman's shot deflected in past Martin at 2:20 to make it 3-0 for his 9th of the season. Chris Terry added an empty net goal at 15:28 to put the Isles up 4-0 for his 7th of the season. Tikkanen acquired the shutout with 31 saves for his first of the season.

The Islanders are back on the road on Friday in Springfield for a 7:05 PM puck drop before heading back into Total Mortgage Arena on Saturday night against the Wolf Pack in a rematch from tonight's game.







