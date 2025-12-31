Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 3:05 p.m.

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they close out the 2025 calendar year with a Wednesday matinee against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Hershey Bears (14-13-1-0) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (15-11-2-2)

Dec. 31, 2025 | 3:05 p.m. | PPL Center

Referees: Mitchell Hardy (53), Jordan Deckard (14)

Linespersons: J.P. Waleski (14), Jud Ritter (34)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:35 p.m

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears battled back from a 2-0 deficit to the Charlotte Checkers in the third period on Sunday, as Spencer Smallman and Louie Belpedio netted power-play goals for the Bears to tie the game, but the Checkers capitalized on a turnover in the Hershey zone and Sandis Vilmanis netted the tie-breaking tally with 1:18 remaining in the third to give Charlotte a 3-2 decision. The following day, the Phantoms hosted the Checkers and trailed 2-0 in the third before Alexis Gendron and Tucker Robertson scored in the final 32 seconds of regulation to secure a point for Lehigh Valley, which ultimately fell in overtime via a Nolan Foote goal for Charlotte.

FAREWELL TO 2025:

The Bears will play their 61st and final game of the calendar year of 2025 today; Hershey has gone a combined 33-23-4-0 dating back to Jan. 1. Hershey has also played 37 total games on New Year's Eve since its first season in the American Hockey League in 1938-39; the club has a lifetime record of 18 wins, 14 losses, and five ties on this date.

ROOKIE DUO LEADS THE WAY AGAINST THE PHANTOMS:

The I-78 rivalry resumes today as Hershey visits Lehigh Valley for the third time this season for its sixth meeting overall with the Phantoms; Hershey leads the season series with a 4-1-0-0 record, splitting the two games played at PPL Center. Ilya Protas (2g, 4a) and Andrew Cristall (1g, 5a) lead the Bears in scoring against the Phantoms this season, while all three of Hershey's goaltenders who have seen game action this season have earned a win against Lehigh Valley. Hershey sits five points back of Lehigh Valley for fourth place in the Atlantic Division with two games in hand.

WALL OF CLAY:

By virtue of his two relief appearances in net this past weekend for Hershey, Clay Stevenson has now appeared in 88 career games with Hershey, moving into a tie with Dany Sabourin for 24th in franchise history among goaltenders. His next victory will move him into a tie with Marc D'Amour (53) for 18th in the club record book. Should he get the start in today's match, Stevenson has a solid body of work in nine previous regular-season outings at PPL Center, going 5-2-2 against the Phantoms with a 1.76 goals-against average, a .935 save percentage, and three shutouts.

BEARS BITES:

Andrew Cristall leads the Bears in the month of December with eight points (2g, 6a) in nine games...Ilya Protas' 23 points are tied for fifth in league rookie scoring...Corey Schueneman is two assists away from reaching 100 career AHL helpers.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Dec. 31, 1939 - Goaltender Nick Damore made 37 saves to lead the Bears to a 0-0 tie against the Cleveland Barons, earning his third consecutive shutout after securing a 5-0 shutout win over Philadelphia the night before and a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Hornets on Dec. 28. Damore's shutout streak ultimately came to an end in a New Year's Day contest against Philadelphia, bringing an end to an overall streak of 221:02 without surrendering a goal.







American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.