Game Preview: Condors at Firebirds, 5 p.m.

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors play their final game of the 2025 calendar year with a New Year's Eve matchup in Coachella Valley. Bakersfield is 4-1-0 against the Firebirds this season.

LOOKING BACK

San Diego scored a shorthanded goal on the Condors first power play of the night as part of a three-goal first period and a 5-2 victory on Saturday. Quinn Hutson returned to the Condors and had a goal and an assist.

REELING 'EM IN ON THE ROAD

After going winless in eight road games from October 28 - December 5, the Condors have enjoyed much better results of late away from Dignity Health Arena. The team is 3-0-1 in its last four road contests, scoring at least four goals in each game.

PICKED UP RIGHT WHERE HE LEFT OFF

Hutson did not miss a beat with a goal and assist on Saturday as he continues to pace all AHL rookies in scoring with 30 points (17g-13a) in 25 games. He is two goals shy of the Condors rookie goal scoring record set by Cooper Marody in 2018-19 and matched by Noah Philp in 2021-22 and Matthew Savoie in 2024-25.

THE ICEMAN COMETH

Isaac Howard added an assist to his season total on Saturday and has 10 points (6g-4a) in his last five games. He is fourth in points per game for any AHL skater who has played at least 15 games this season at 1.33 per contest.

CLATTY'S BACK

Connor Clattenburg will return to the Condors lineup tonight after spending over a month in the NHL with the Oilers. In five games with Edmonton, the 20-year old rookie scored his first NHL goal and had 13 penalty minutes. With the Condors this season, he has two points (1g-1a) in 15 games and still leads the team with 59 penalty minutes.

FEIST SET FOR ACTION

Tyson Feist, acquired earlier in the month from Rockford in exchange for Rem Pitlick, is expected to make his team debut tonight on the blue line. The 24-year old has played in 44 AHL games with eight points (1g-7a).

Injuries forced Cam Dineen and Atro Leppanen out of the game on Saturday, with both not expected to play this evening.

UNGAR GETS ANOTHER CRACK AT COACHELLA

Connor Ungar stopped 35 of 37 shots to pick up a win in his AHL debut against the Firebirds the last time out and is expected to start tonight. This season, Ungar has appeared in games for three different ECHL organizations - Fort Wayne, Greensboro, Orlando - and gone 5-1-4 with a 1.54 goals against average, a .944 save percentage, and two shutouts.

SAMMY SIZZLING

Josh Samanski had an assist on Saturday and six points (2g-4a) over a current three-game point streak. On the season, the 22-year old has 23 points (5g-18a) in 28 games.

HIGH SCORING SERIES

In five games against the Firebirds, the Condors have scored 22 goals (4.40 / game). Coachella Valley has struck for 19 in the series. Both teams have received a combined 49 power plays in the season series with the Condors connecting on 6/30 (20%) and the Firebirds converting 6/19 (31.6%).

SEE YA 2025

Through 73 games in the 2025 calendar year, the Condors are 33-29-11 (.527).

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 13-0-4 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

COACHELLA CLASH

The Condors are 8-4-1 in their last 13 meetings with Coachella Valley. The Firebirds are tied with the Condors for the second-best goals per game in the AHL. They lost 6-3 in Henderson Sunday with Jagger Firkus scoring his 14th of the season. Jani Nyman who had 28 goals for the team last season was reassigned by Seattle yesterday.

CONDORS @ FIREBIRDS

PUCK DROP: 5:00 p.m.

Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert, Calif.

