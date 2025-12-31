T-Birds' Gutty Effort Brings Victory on New Year's Eve

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds center Chris Wagner vs. the Providence Bruins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (11-12-4-2) avenged their defeat from four nights earlier, knocking off the Providence Bruins (21-6-1-0) on Wednesday afternoon inside the MassMutual Center, picking up their second straight win heading into the New Year.

Four days after falling 7-1 to these same Bruins, the Thunderbirds unfortunately got off to a similar start, as Victor Soderstrom connected just 4:01 into the game to put Providence ahead 1-0. The goal came under some scrutiny from the T-Birds bench, as Vadim Zherenko had been knocked over in the blue paint just seconds before Providence connected for the opening goal.

Despite the early deficit, the T-Birds had a much better response on this day, as it took Matt Luff just 1:16 to get Springfield back even in the game. The Bruins turned over a loose puck near the front of the net, and Juraj Pekarcik arrived right in front of Simon Zajicek's crease. Rather than shoot it, though, Pekarcik slipped a neat backhand pass to Luff's blade, and the T-Birds' leading goal scorer flipped a one-timer over Zajicek's blocker for his 10th of the season.

After Springfield killed off a Bruins power play behind strong work by Zherenko and the league's top-rated PK unit, the T-Birds' suddenly booming power play went to work. Again, Pekarcik factored into things as he drove off the rush to the left wing side, opening up a passing lane across the slot. Jakub Stancl, who already rang one shot off the post earlier in the game, slipped into the open spot and wristed a perfect shot over Zajicek to make it a 2-1 game at 12:42.

Zherenko showed no signs of cracking as he finished a sturdy 16-save first period just four days after he was removed from a game after four goals on 16 shots.

Springfield added to its lead at 10:28 of the second as the reliable Sam Stange found his way to an open space inside the right wing circle following a line change. With no Bruins near him, Stange guided a Samuel Johannesson pass through Zajicek, and the T-Birds had insurance and a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

Tempers flared just 20 seconds into the final period when Chris Wagner drilled Georgii Merkulov on a huge hit inside the Springfield blue line. Bruins head coach Ryan Mougenel argued with the officials and earned himself an ejection, and as a result, the T-Birds went to a 5-on-3 advantage for two minutes.

Unfortunately for Springfield, the power play could not take advantage of the situation, and the 3-1 score remained until Patrick Brown's fifth goal in five games against Springfield cut the margin to 3-2 at 13:40 of the period on a power play.

Zherenko and the T-Birds' defense ensured the Bruins would not get an equalizer, though, and Alek Kaskimaki sealed matters with an empty-netter at 18:38 to finish the scoring. The T-Birds' netminder finished with 40 saves in picking up his fourth win in his last five starts.

The T-Birds conclude their four-game homestand on Friday night, kicking off the 2026 portion of their schedule against the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:05 p.m. inside the MassMutual Center.

