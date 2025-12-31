Reign Earn Shootout Win in Penultimate Game of 2025

The Ontario Reign (18-9-1-1) defeated the Henderson Silver Knights (14-10-3-1) Tuesday night by a final score of 3-2 in a shootout in front of 2,584 fans at Lee's Family Forum. The Reign will host the San Jose Barracuda Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. (PST).

Taylor Ward tied the score at 1-1 on his 12th goal of the season with 6:23 left in regulation but the Silver Knights recaptured the lead 84 seconds later. With an extra attacker out, Andre Lee tallied his team leading 13th of the season, his second extra attacker goal in his last four games, to force overtime. Cole Guttman scored the lone goal in the shootout as Isaiah Saville stopped all three Henderson attempts and made 26 saves for his sixth win of the year in his eighth appearance. Nikita Alexandrov recorded two assists stretching his point streak to five-games while Glenn Gawdin notched an assist elevating his point streak to eight-games.

Ontario trailed 1-0 after the first period as Mitch McLain got Henderson on the board 4:18 into the contest with a rebound score near the blue paint. The Reign went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill as the Silver Knights held the edge in shots 9-5.

The Reign failed to convert on two power-play opportunities in the second period as Henderson held tight to a 1-0 lead through 40 minutes. Isaiah Saville turned away a penalty shot opportunity from Jakub Brabenec with 4:27 to play in the period. Shots were 10-8 Henderson in the frame.

With 6:23 left in regulation Taylor Ward (12th) tied the score at 1-1 beating Carl Lindbom short-sided from the left circle assisted by Cole Guttman and Nikita Alexandrov. Just 84 seconds later Ben Hemmerling gave the Silver Knights back the lead, 2-1 with 4:59 to play. With Saville on the bench for the extra attacker Andre Lee (13th) tied the score at 2-2 from Nikita Alexandrov and Glenn Gawdin. Gawdin had the initial shot from the point and Lee buried the rebound forcing overtime.

Each team had three shots on net in overtime as Ontario got a power-play with 71 seconds left in the extra frame but a shootout was needed. Cole Guttman, Ontario's first shooter, was the only skater to score in the shootout as Isaiah Saville stopped all three Silver Knights attempts to secure the 3-2 shootout win.

Isaiah Saville made 26 saves on 28 shots improving to 6-1-1 while Carl Lindbom suffered the loss making 29 saves on 31 shots. Ontario went 0-for-3 on the power-play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Postgame thoughts from Andrew Lord, Nikita Alexandrov, and Isaiah Saville.

Lord

On Andre Lee and the extra attacker goal.

Honestly, I think it's a desire for his teammates and for the team. Honestly, he's just a great human being, really great player. Obviously, we're seeing more of his touch this season, big body that's willing and able to get to the net front. I liked the six forwards out there. I thought they did a good job. There were some other looks as well right before that. He's a never say die kind of kind of player and he's been big.

Putting six forwards out for extra attacker and five forward power-play.

We're a little forward heavy right now with Hicketts and Spengler Cup and the loss of Burroughs which is a big injury for our group. We've had a little bit of success with some of our forwards higher in the zone. It was a really good call by Brad Schuler. He felt it there, and that was big call, and I really liked it.

On Isaiah Saville

Yeah, he's been solid. With Portillo out and Copley being up with LA until today here, he's been great and just really steady. We give up an unfortunate one there early and you just love the composure. He just kept going and nothing phased him.

Saville

Facing his former team and being ready the last couple of weeks

Yeah it felt great. A little bit of nerves coming back just fortunate to get the win. I take part in that and try to capitalize on my opportunities. When my number is called, I like to do the best that I can, and fortunately, it's been going pretty well, and I just try and give us the best chance to win.

Come from behind victory

That just shows the toughness of our team. I think you can get down on yourselves when pucks aren't going in and lot of credit to Lindbom. It just shows the resilience that we have to keep battling until the last second. There's been a couple games now that we've scored a goal in the final 30 seconds of the game to tie it up and get that point going into overtime. I just think it shows the character of our team.

Alexandrov

Overall on the game

Obviously we kind of started slow but I really liked how we just stuck with it. We were obviously going into the first in the intermission unhappy but the way we played the rest of the way we were happy and just tried to be better every shift.

Getting acclimated to a new team

Going into a new team is always a little bit difficult at the beginning but the guys, the coaches, and everyone here has helped me to get comfortable here as quick as possible so I'm happy to be here.

Getting ready for a game in less than 24 hours

Having a short memory is probably the best thing because tomorrow is a new day. Tomorrow is a new game and new opponent. We have to just go in there and be ready from the start.







