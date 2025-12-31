Chrona Shutout Leads Ads to Win

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - Admirals goalie Magnus Chrona stopped all 31 shots he faced for his first career shutout to guide the team to a 3-0 win over the Rockford IceHogs on Tuesday night at Panther Arena.

Jake Lucchini, Zach L'Heuruex, and Ryan Ukfo scored the goals for the Ads, who snapped a nine-game losing streak in the process.

After a scoreless first period, Lucchini got the Ads on the board with his eighth goal of the season 3:21 into the second period. The play started when Andreas Englund attempted a shot that was knocked down in front by Isaac Ratcliffe was there and his attempt was smothered as well, but Lucchini was able to shovel a backhand over Rockford goalie Drew Commesso.

That goal tricked an avalanche of nearly 3,000 teddy bears in the team's annual Teddy Bear toss.

L'Heureux's power-play goal with just 11 seconds to play in the second pushed the lead to two after two. Ufko took a shot from the blueline that missed the net, but L'Heureux was there to collect the puck, bank it off of Commesso's leg and into the net for his sixth goal of the season.

Chrona and the Ads defense held firm the rest of the way, killing off a pair of third-period Rockford power-plays before Ufko sealed the deal with an empty netter with 1:17 to play in the game.

The Admirals close out the year by visiting the Grand Rapids on Wednesday evening at 5 pm CT. Their next home game isn't until Thursday, January 8th at 7 pm against the Iowa Wild.







