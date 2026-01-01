Washe Hits in OT to Lift Gulls

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 4-3 in overtime tonight at Tucson Convention Center Arena. San Diego ends the calendar year with a record of 34-26-10-2. The Gulls earned standing points in all but two games in the month of December, going 7-2-1-1, and now stand in fifth place in the Pacific Division with a 14-8-6-1 record.

Tim Washe scored his 13th goal of the season to win it for San Diego, moving his point streak to five games (2-4=6), his second point streak of at least five games this season. He now ranks tied for second among AHL rookies in goals (13) and tied for third in scoring (13-12=25).

Matthew Phillips netted his seventh goal of the season, his third with the man advantage, and collected his team-leading 18th assist. Phillips ranks second among Gulls skaters in points with 7-17=24.

Sasha Pastujov deposited his eighth goal of the season and picked up his 15th assist of the season for his sixth multi-point effort of the season. He ranks second among Gulls skaters in assists.

Jan Mysak scored his third goal in his last five games (3-0=3), his seventh overall this season and second on the power play.

Justin Bailey earned two assists for his third multi-assist effort of the season, giving him 10-7=17 points on the season.

Ryan Carpenter extended his assist streak to three games (1-3=4) with his 14th helper of the campaign.

Sam Colangelo picked up fifth assist to move his point streak to four games (2-3=5) and assist streak to three (1-3=4).

Tyson Hinds collected his sixth assist.

Ville Husso earned his eighth victory of the season, stopping 26-of-29 shots.

The Gulls hit the ice for the first time in 2026 this Friday when they face the Coachella Valley Firebirds on home ice at Pechanga Arena (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Sasha Pastujov

On tonight's comeback win over Tucson

Obviously not an ideal start, but I think we just have a collective belief that we're never out of the game and that dates back to the last year. We started to see some good comeback wins. Matt [McIlvane] instilled confidence that we've been here before multiple times and today was no different so to see Jan [Mysak] get that first one relatively early to get us some life, we knew we only had two to go with a lot of time left so from that we just kept building.

On his connection with Matthew Phillips

I think me and Phillips have similar hockey minds. We're always just looking for the right play and on that one specifically I thought the play to him was there, it got broken up a little bit, and then he got it right back to me and luckily, I had time to shoot and it went in. He's a heck of a player and he makes it very easy to play with him and yeah, he's a great player.

On Friday's game against Coachella Valley

I think we just build on it. It's great to finish a game like that as opposed to starting a game like that and lulling the last two periods. So, it's something great to build on, and we owe Coachella one for sure. We'll be home so we're excited for that. Home on a Friday night at Pechanga, where else would you rather be? We're really excited and we're going to look to build on this one. It's a great feeling and we're going to take it into the new year.

Assistant coach Michael Babcock

On what was said in the locker room after the 2nd period

We talked about how resilient of a group we've had. We've come back before in the third period and so that was kind of what was mentioned. And then, we were fortunate to get some special teams, good bounces on those on both sides, both power play and penalty kill and found a way to win in overtime.

On the importance of the power play sparking the team tonight

We knew we were going to get a good bounce, just in the sense that we're going to earn our bounce in the third period, whether that was five-on-five or on power player or on the kill. We were fortunate enough it was on the power play, and they got another one too. Just earned the right to get the one point and then found a way to get the second one as well.

On the team having Ville Husso's back tonight

I haven't talked to [Ville] Husso, so there might be a few that he wants back but he's been outstanding. He's been one of our most consistent players the whole year. We're super fortunate to have him. Got nothing but good things to say about him. It's a team sport. The guys dug in. He bailed us out a lot in the first couple of periods as well. And so we found a way to score some goals at the end and obviously got the win.

On the team replicating tonight's third period for a full 60 minutes next game against Coachella

I think you said it. Obviously, we'd like to replicate the third period for a full 60 and that's our plan. We've played them hard. I think we played them four times already and the last one left a sour taste in our mouths, so it should be a good, fun rocking night at Pechanga Arena.







