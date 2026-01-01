Wolves Tip IceHogs 3-2; Points Streak Hits 8 Games

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves wrapped up the 2025 portion of the 2025-26 American Hockey League season by defeating the IceHogs 3-2 on Wednesday in Rockford.

Justin Robidas had a goal and two assists while Ryan Suzuki and Bradly Nadeau each scored and added a helper to propel the Wolves to the win that extended their points streak to a season-long eight games. It marked Chicago's third win in five games against their Central Division rivals this season.

After a scoreless opening period, the Wolves struck early in the second on Robidas' tally 43 seconds in. The forward positioned himself in the slot and redirected a pass from Skyler Brind'Amour past Rockford netminder Laurent Brossoit. Brind'Amour and Suzuki had assists on Robidas' team-leading 11th goal of the season.

Rockford evened things at 1-1 midway through the second on a goal by Kevin Lombardi.

Late in the second, Suzuki's fourth goal of the season again gave the Wolves the lead. The veteran forward received a feed from Domenick Fensore and wired a one-timer from the right circle that beat Brossoit to the glove side. Fensore and Robidas earned assists.

Nadeau's highlight-reel tally midway through the third put the Wolves out in front 3-1. With the Wolves killing a penalty, Nadeau scooped the puck up in the neutral zone, raced toward the Rockford net and flipped a backhander by Brossoit. The shorthanded goal, assisted by Robidas, was Nadeau's 10th marker of the season.

Rockford didn't quit and pulled to within 3-2 just:25 later on Lombardi's second score of the game.

Cayden Primeau (21 saves) earned the win for the Wolves in goal while Brossoit (30 saves) took the loss for the IceHogs.

The Wolves improved to 14-7-4-3 on the season while Rockford dropped to 13-16-2-1.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids to face the Griffins on Friday night (6 p.m.).







American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.