Condors Close 2025 with 7-3 Win in Coachella

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Quinn Hutson tied the Condors rookie goal scoring record with two goals as the Bakersfield Condors (14-10-5, 33pts) closed 2025 with a 7-3 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds (15-10-4, 34pts) on Wednesday. Samuel Poulin scored twice and Isaac Howard added his four three-point game in his last six contests. Connor Ungar stopped 28 for his second win of the year.

Sam Poulin (10th) scored his first as a Condor since being acquired from Wilkes-Barre (AHL) shorthanded past the midway point of the first frame to give the Condors a 1-0 lead. It was the team's fourth shorthanded goal of the year and it came unassisted. James Hamblin (8th) made it a two-goal lead before the period was up, cashing in an Ethan Keppen rebound with 30 seconds left.

Hutson (18th) made it 3-0, wiring a loose puck under the crossbar from the right-wing circle. After Coachella Valley responded with a goal of their own, Isaac Howard (10th) restored the three-goal lead off an odd-man rush on the power play.

The teams combined for five goals in the third period, with Poulin (11th) and Hutson (19th) each adding on for Bakersfield. Beau Akey (1st) added a shorthanded empty-net goal for the 7-3 final.

Hutson remained third in the AHL in goals with 19. He leads all rookies in scoring and has 29 points (17g-12a) in his last 17 games. He is fifth in the AHL scoring race. Howard moved into the top 10 in rookie scoring with his 10th goal in 16 games on the season. He had three points (1g-2a).

Hamblin set a new team record with a +5 rating and had three points (1g-2a).

Connor Clattenburg returned to the Condors lineup after playing five with the Edmonton Oilers. Tyson Feist, acquired in a trade with Rockford earlier in the month, made his team debut.

UP NEXT

Kick off 2026 in style with the Condors this weekend as they host San Jose on Friday and Saturday.

