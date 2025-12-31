Syracuse Crunch Name Enduraphin as Official Protein

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Enduraphin to name the brand as the Official Protein of the Syracuse Crunch.

Enduraphin is a performance nutrition company built specifically for elite athletes. Founded by Syracuse natives and Cicero-North Syracuse High School graduates Danny Drake and Mike Dalberth, Enduraphin was born from a commitment to providing athletes with clean, certified and convenient fueling solutions. All products are third-party tested for sport, ensuring effective nutrition that athletes can trust.

"We are proud to partner with Enduraphin to provide Crunch players with high-quality and convenient protein," said Syracuse Crunch Chief Operating Officer Jim Sarosy. "As an organization, we strive to give our athletes everything they need to be successful on and off the ice. Enduraphin is a local brand that helps support the team's health and performance."

Enduraphin is best known for its patented PHINTECH™ Ready-to-Mix protein shake, which simplifies recovery by delivering high-quality protein with powder pre-loaded in the bottle for quick consumption in team environments.

"This partnership is a full-circle moment for us," said Danny Drake, Co-Founder of Enduraphin. "Enduraphin was built to meet the demand for high-quality ingredients delivered with real convenience. What started in college hockey at Clarkson has grown to support athletes across the NHL and AHL, and we're proud to bring that experience home by partnering with our hometown team as our first official professional partnership."

As part of the partnership, Enduraphin will continue to help fuel Crunch athletes with PHINTECH™ Ready-to-Mix protein shakes and bulk protein bags. The team will also install an Enduraphin protein dispenser for athlete use in the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Crunch fans also receive the exclusive opportunity to purchase Enduraphin products using discount code CRUNCH15 at www.enduraphin.com.

About Enduraphin Enduraphin is a performance-nutrition company born in Upstate, NY, developing products that are trusted by more than 150 NCAA and professional programs across multiple sports and are designed to meet the same standards of safety and quality expected in elite performance environments. The company's mission is to make certified, practical nutrition accessible for every level of performance-from youth to pros to operators. For more information, visit www.enduraphin.com or follow @enduraphin on social platforms.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

