Flyers Acquire Philip Tomasino in Exchange for Egor Zamula

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the team has acquired forward Philip Tomasino from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for defenseman Egor Zamula, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Tomasino will report to Lehigh Valley.

Tomasino, 24, was selected by the Nashville Predators in the first round (24th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He has appeared in 218 career NHL games across five seasons with the Nashville (2021-24) and Pittsburgh (2024-25), totaling 95 points (34G, 61A). Last season with Pittsburgh, the 6-foot, 187-pound forward recorded 23 points (11g-12a) and ranked second on the team with a career-high six game-winning goals, trailing only Sidney Crosby in that category. A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Tomasino spent the majority of this season in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, tallying 15 points (5g-10a) in 14 games and leading the club in plus/minus at +12.

Zamula, 25, was originally signed by Philadelphia as an undrafted free agent in September 2018. The 6-foot-3 left-handed defenseman from Chelyabinsk, Russia spent each of his first six professional seasons with the Flyers organization, recording 41 points (8g-33a) in 168 NHL games with Philadelphia and 56 points (5g-51a) in 130 career AHL with the Phantoms. Zamula was assigned to Lehigh Valley after clearing waivers earlier this month on December 19.

The Phantoms begin the new year north of the border with a pair of games at Belleville and Toronto this upcoming weekend on Saturday and Sunday before continuing an extended road trip with visits to Springfield and Providence the following weekend on January 10 and 11.

Lehigh Valley returns to PPL Center for the first time in 2026 on Friday, January 16 when they host the Bridgeport Islanders featuring $1 Hot Dogs from 6 p.m. until the first intermission presented by Berks!







American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.