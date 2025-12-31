New York Rangers Assign D Scott Morrow to Wolf Pack

Published on December 31, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Scott Morrow to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Morrow, 23, has appeared in 12 games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording three points (1 g, 2 a). He has also skated in 16 games with the Rangers, notching three assists.

During the 2024-25 season, Morrow recorded 39 points (13 g, 26 a) in 52 games with the AHL's Chicago Wolves. He also appeared in 14 games with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes, scoring six points (1 g, 5 a).

The native of Darien, CT, was selected by the Hurricanes in the second round, 40th overall, of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

