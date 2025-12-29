Firebirds Fall to Silver Knights in Henderson, 6-3

HENDERSON, NV - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, fell to the Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday at Lee's Family Forum by the final score of 6-3. Jagger Firkus, Mitchell Stephens, and Carson Rehkopf each scored as the Firebirds' record moves to 15-9-4-0 on the 2025-26 season.

The Silver Knights scored the lone goal in the opening period as Mitch McLain put home a rebound to convert on a powerplay. McLain's fifth of the season came at the 17:09 mark of the first.

Jagger Firkus tied the game for Coachella Valley just 3:17 into the second period. Tyson Jugnauth took a shot that was tipped by Firkus for his 14th goal of the season, marking seven points for Firkus over his last four games (3 goals, 4 assists). Ty Nelson earned the secondary assist. Jonas Rondbjerg scored the Silver Knights' second powerplay goal of the game at 10:17. Joe Fleming extended the Henderson advantage to 3-1 just 1:27 later.

Mitchell Stephens found the back of the net with an unassisted goal to pull Coachella Valley within one at 13:06. Henderson regained their lead with another quick strike, Rondbjerg's second of the game, to make it 4-2 just 42 seconds after Stephens' sixth of the season.

Carson Rehkopf banked the puck off Silver Knights' goaltender Carl Lindbom into the back of the net to make it 4-3 at 11:38 of the third period. Eduard Sale earned the lone assist on Rehkopf's fourth goal of the season. Henderson added two empty net goals in the final 2:15 to seal the 6-3 victory.

Victor Ostman made 24 saves in the defeat as Coachella Valley and Henderson each finished the game with 30 shots on goal. The Firebirds' powerplay finished the game 0-for-6 and the penalty kill went 1-for-3.

The Firebirds return home to ring in the New Year this Wednesday, December 31st. It's the second annual New Year's Eve game, presented by Buzzbox. Stick around after the game for the largest indoor fireworks display in the Coachella Valley, brought to you by Big Rock Pub! The game starts at 5pm. Get to the game early for Happy Hour on the Oasis, featuring $5 beers and $10 wine specials, plus more activations and specials! Tickets are available.







