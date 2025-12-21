Firkus and Sale Score Late as Firebirds Falls to Condors, 3-2

BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, fell to the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday night at Dignity Health Arena by the final score of 3-2. Jagger Firkus and Eduard Sale each scored in the final 6:30 of the third period as the Firebirds' comeback fell short in the last game before the Holiday break.

Isaac Howard netted a natural hat-trick, scoring three consecutive goals (one in each period) to put the Condors up 3-0 in the third period. Jagger Firkus foiled Bakersfield goaltender Connor Ungar's shutout bid, netting his 13th goal of the season with 6:34 left in the third period. Eduard Sale pulled Coachella Valley within one with a powerplay goal, scored 6-on-4, at 17:17, his second powerplay goal in as many nights. The Firebirds pulled Victor Ostman for a second time to try to tie the game, but the comeback fell short as the Condors held on to win 3-2.

Ostman made 27 saves on 30 shots in the loss that moves the Firebirds' record to 14-8-4-0 on the season. Coachella Valley's powerplay finished the game 1-for-2 and the penalty kill went 4-for-4.

