Teddy Bear Toss is Tonight

Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TONIGHT - Get ready to Throw those Teddy Bears!! The Lehigh Valley Phantoms (13-11-3) continue their longest hometand of the season as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack (9-13-4), AHL affiliate of the New York Rangers.

Last year, Jacob Gaucher's shorthanded breakaway goal was the first of the game and brought over 11,800 flying plushies in the annual chaotic scene. Who will it be this year?!

Tonight is Game #28 of the season and also Game 4 out of 6 between the Phantoms and Wolf Pack this season. The Phantoms are 3-0 against the Pack with three come-from-behind wins in Hartford this season including two in overtime. This is Hartford's first PPL Center visit. Tonight is also Game 3 of a season-long six-game homestand.

Fans can browse rosters and Media Materials for tonight's game at www.phantomshockey.com/media/media-materials/

LAST TIME - Early disruptions to the Phantoms' lineup caused some changes on the go while an inspired Bridgeport Islanders team was ready to take advantage to the tune of a 5-1 victory at PPL Center on Friday night. The Islanders avenged an early 6-2 setback to the Orange and Black back on November 5 in their building as the season series was evened at 1-1 with both teams pulling off lopsided wins at the opposing arena. Chris Terry (4th, 5th) led the way for the Islanders with his 334th and 335th career goals in the AHL. Jacob Gaucher (6th) picked up a deflection goal in the second period to get the Phantoms back into the game while he scored for a fourth time in the last five games. But that would be it for the Phantoms who were unable to cash in during some of their other chances at the net front. Lane Pederson had a post shot in the first and also a point-blank blast in the third that Hogberg somehow got a glove on.

TEDDY BEAR MANIA - Last year, Jacob Gaucher's goal brought on an avalanche of crazed Teddy Bear chaos inside PPL Center with a new record of 11,853 stuffed animal donations! Who will score the Teddy Bear Toss goal this year? Some Phantoms Teddy Bear Toss history below.

Phantoms Teddy Bear Goal Scorer:

2014: Brett Hextall

2015: Andrew MacDonald

2016: Nic Aube-Kubel (:59 into the game)

2017: Matt Read

2018: Connor Bunnaman

2019: Chris Bigras

2021: Gerry Mayhew

2022: Cooper Marody

2023: Zayde Wisdom

2024: Jacob Gaucher

Teddy Bear Count:

2014: 1,728

2015: 2,773

2016: 4,125

2017: 4,970

2018: 7,148

2019: 10,091

2021: 6,593

2022: 8,480

2023: 10,869

2024: 11,853

Total: 68,630

BARKEY GETS THE CALL - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Denver Barkey from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Barkey, 20, has impressed in his debut professional season scoring seven goals with nine assists for 16 points in 26 games played. The 5'10" left-handed shooter from Newmarket, Ontario was a third-round selection of the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Draft. He posted a career-high four points on November 5 at Bridgeport registering one goal with three assists.

This afternoon, Barkey became the second Lehigh Valley Phantoms players to join the Flyers for his NHL debut and rookie lap when he jumped into the lineup against the New York Rangers. He joins Ty Murchison who recently returned to Lehigh Valley after playing in his first NHL game on December 5. Barkey also became the 49th Lehigh Valley Phantoms player all-time to jump up to the big club for his first NHL game. Other Phantoms players from this year's team to receive recalls to the Flyers include Emil Andrae, Jacob Gaucher, Carl Grundstrom, Aleksei Kolosov, and Ty Murchison. Joining the lineup in an away game at Madison Square Garden was a perfect full-circle moment for Denver Barkey whose late grandfather, Randy Legge, played 12 career games in the NHL with the New York Rangers in 1972-73. Legge primarily played in the AHL and WHA including stints with the Providence Reds and Buffalo Bisons.

THE BIG Z - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned defenseman Egor Zamula to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Zamula, 25, returns to the Phantoms for the first time since the 2022-23 season. The 6'3 ¬Â³ right-handed shooting defenseman has played in 13 games with the Flyers this season registering one assist. He has played in 168 career games with the Flyers over parts of six different seasons scoring eight goals with 33 assists for 41 points. Zamula has also played in 127 career games with Lehigh Valley over three years scoring 5-49-54 and has played in a combined 295 career games in the Flyers' organization since signing as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2020-21 season from the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL. Zamula's last game for the Phantoms was March 31, 2023.

HERE COMES HARTFORD - Around the impending Teddy Bear chaos on Saturday night at PPL Center, there is also an important divisional matchup to be played as the Phantoms look to stay undefeated against the Wolf Pack.

Hartford (9-13-4) has certainly had its ups and downs this year as Grant Potulny's crew has also dealt with some frequent roster moves. And now they are looking to bounce back from a two-game losing skid including a 5-3 setback at home to the Syracuse Crunch last night. Hartford has also had a tough time holding leads against the Phantoms who have already gone 3-0-0 in some tight squeakers all in the Insurance City. Lehigh Valley rallied from behind to post back-to-back overtime wins on October 31 and November 1 with Lane Pederson and Cooper Marody capping each night. The most recent meeting on November 22 saw the Phantoms trailing 2-0 after 40 minutes but Christian Kyrou, Carl Grundstrom and Denver Barkey all scored back-to-back-to-back for the 3-2 win. Rookie first-rounder Gabe Perreault (10-7-17) is back up with the big club. Fellow first-rounder Brennan Othmann (4-6-10) is in his third season with the Pack. Veteran arrival Trey Fix-Wolansky (9-7-16) lit it up for the Cleveland Monsters for six seasons where his 110 career goals is the all-time franchise record. Big Dylan Roobroeck (6-5-11) mixed it up with Garrett Wilson INSIDE the Hartford bench on November 1 and is a player the Phantoms will need to be aware of at all times. Veteran defenseman Derrick Pouliot (1-11-12) had 46 assists last year with Syracuse to lead all AHL defensemen.

SCORING LEADERS

Phantoms Scoring Leaders

Alex Bump 7-13-20

Anthony Richard 8-10-18

Lane Pederson 7-10-17

x - Denver Barkey 8-8-16

x - Carl Grundstrom 6-9-15

Christian Kyrou 4-10-14

Hartford Scoring Leaders

x - Gabe Perrault (10-7-17)

Trey Fix-Wolansky 9-7-16

Justin Dowling 5-11-16

Jaroslav Chmelar 4-8-12

Derrick Pouliot 1-11-12

Dylan Roobroeck 6-5-11

Special Teams PP / PK

LV 17.9%, 19th / 75.5%, 30th

BRI 15.9%, 22nd / 79.0%, 24th

SEASON SERIES vs. HARTFORD: (3-0-0)

10/31/25 Away W (OT) 4-3

11/1/25 Away W (OT) 4-3

11/22/25 Away W 3-2

12/20/25 Home

2/28/26 Home

3/1/26 Home

LOOKING AHEAD - After the holiday break, the Phantoms host the Charlotte Chewckers on Saturday, December 27.

Sunday, December 28 is a 3:05 start against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins featuring Postgame Autographs with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.

Before the World's Largest Puck Drop takes place on New Year's Eve outside PPL Center at the corner of Seventh and Hamilton, the puck drops inside as the Phantoms take on the rival Hershey Bears with a special 3:05 p.m. start time on Wednesday, December 31. Family-friendly activities fill the concourse as we ring in 2026 in glowing fashion!







