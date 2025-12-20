Kolosov Recalled to Flyers, Perets Joins Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Aleksei Kolosov from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms under emergency conditions.

Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled goaltender Yaniv Perets from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Kolosov, 23, has started 15 games for the Phantoms this season, compiling a 6-8-1 record, 2.60 GAA, and .918 SV%. He recorded his first career professional shutout in North America on October 17 with a 35-save performance at the Cleveland Monsters. The Minsk, Belarus native has appeared in two games with the Flyers this season, recording 19 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames during his only start on November 2. Last year, Kolosov split his season between the Phantoms and Flyers going 5-6-1, 3.11, .884 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley while going 5-9-1, 3.59, .867 in 17 NHL games with Philadelphia. The 6'1 ¬Â³ netminder has appeared in 29 career games with Lehigh Valley over parts of three seasons going 12-15-2, 2.93, and .892.

Perets, 25, has started one game for Lehigh Valley this season, stopping 26 shots in the Phantoms' 4-3 win at Hartford on November 1. In 11 games with Reading this season, he has posted a 6-3-1 record, 3.97 GAA, and .887 SV%. Prior to signing with the Phantoms in July 2025, Perets spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL going 12-12-1, 2.59, .921 in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 and made one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes on November 30, 2024. A native of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, Perets played collegiately at Quinnipiac University, where he was two-time ECAC Goaltender of the Year and won an NCAA National Championship in 2023 as a sophomore. The standout netminder broke the NCAA D-1 record for goals-against average as a freshman with a 1.17 mark that included 11 shutouts. Perets also played for Lehigh Valley throughout the preseason.

