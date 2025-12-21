Mercer Shuts out Chicago in AHL Debut, Wild Win, 1-0, in Shootout
Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. - Riley Mercer turned in a perfect performance in his AHL debut, stopping 26 Chicago Wolves shots and four of five shootout attempts to power the Iowa Wild to a 1-0 victory at Allstate Arena on Saturday night.
Mercer stood on his head throughout the contest and made 25 saves in regulation. His biggest stop came just over two minutes into the third period when he robbed Ryan Suzuki with the paddle of his stick on a 2-on-1.
The two teams traded successive scoring chances with under a minute remaining in overtime. After Cayden Primeau (24 saves) stopped Dylan Gambrell with a shoulder save, Mercer stoned Vierling along the ice to send the game to the shootout.
Nicolas Aubé-Kubel scored on the backhand in the second round of the shootout, but Felix Unger Sörum answered in the third round to continue the game.
Caedan Bankier chipped a forehand shot inside the right post in the fifth round to secure the victory for the Wild.
Chicago outshot Iowa 26-25. Both teams finished 0-for-2 on the power play.
Iowa resumes play after the holiday break with a home game against Chicago on Saturday, Dec. 27 on Christmas Vacation Night. The first 1,500 fans will receive a Christmas Vacation t-shirt presented by Flix Brewhouse and 107.5 KISS FM.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
