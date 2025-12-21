Mercer Shuts out Chicago in AHL Debut, Wild Win, 1-0, in Shootout

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Riley Mercer turned in a perfect performance in his AHL debut, stopping 26 Chicago Wolves shots and four of five shootout attempts to power the Iowa Wild to a 1-0 victory at Allstate Arena on Saturday night.

Mercer stood on his head throughout the contest and made 25 saves in regulation. His biggest stop came just over two minutes into the third period when he robbed Ryan Suzuki with the paddle of his stick on a 2-on-1.

The two teams traded successive scoring chances with under a minute remaining in overtime. After Cayden Primeau (24 saves) stopped Dylan Gambrell with a shoulder save, Mercer stoned Vierling along the ice to send the game to the shootout.

Nicolas Aubé-Kubel scored on the backhand in the second round of the shootout, but Felix Unger Sörum answered in the third round to continue the game.

Caedan Bankier chipped a forehand shot inside the right post in the fifth round to secure the victory for the Wild.

Chicago outshot Iowa 26-25. Both teams finished 0-for-2 on the power play.

