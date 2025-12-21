Islanders Lose Road Contest to Bears, 4-1
Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
Hershey, PA - The Bridgeport Islanders rode into the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania to take on the Bears before their Christmas break started. In front of a jam-packed crowd the Islanders battled hard against a divisional opponent ahead of them in the standings. Despite the strong effort, the Islanders were unable to mount a comeback after going down early in the contest and eventually skated away with a 4-1 defeat.
In the first period, the Bears struck first as Grant Cruikshank scored on a rebound off the pad of Islanders goalie Henrik Tikkanen at 2:27 putting Bridgeport down 1-0.
During the middle frame, Graeme Clarke added to the Bears lead at 3:27 cleaning a rebound chance and putting the Islanders down 2-0. Andrew Cristall added to the Bears lead at 18:22 and the Islanders were down 3-0 after 40 minutes.
In the final period of play, Ilya Protos scored at 13:21 that put Bridgeport behind 4-0. The Islanders did manage to get on the board at 15:15 during a powerplay when Chris Terry's pass deflected off Joey Larson for his 11thof the season. The goal wasn't enough to fully close the gap, and the team skated away defeated by a 4-1 score.
Bridgeport steps on the ice again on December the 27th against the Hartford Wolf Pack inside Total Mortgage Arena at 7:00 PM. Great seats are still available. Visit www.bridgeportislanders.com for more information.
