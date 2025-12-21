Roadrunners Come up Just Short in 2-1 Loss to Canucks

ABBOTSFORD, BC - The Tucson Roadrunners (10-12-4-0) were held scoreless through two periods before mounting a late push, but a third-period rally fell short in a 2-1 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks (8-15-2-3) on Saturday at Rogers Forum.

After a scoreless opening frame, Abbotsford struck twice in a 1:02 span during the second period to build a two-goal cushion. Tucson responded early in the third when Ben McCartney converted on the power play with his 11th goal of the season.

Despite sustained pressure and a late man advantage, the Roadrunners were unable to find the equalizer.

Roadrunners goaltender Jaxson Stauber delivered a strong performance, stopping 15 of 17 shots and denying Jonathan Lekkerimäki on a highlight-reel backdoor chance with his stick just before the midway point of the third period to keep Tucson's comeback bid alive and earn himself a save-of-the-year nomination.

NOTABLES

Ben McCartney scored his third power-play goal of the season and third tally in his last three games. He has a team-high 10 points (5g, 5a) in his last six games dating back to Dec. 5. at San Jose.

With Saturday's power-play tally, McCartney needs three power-play goals to tie Michael Bunting for second all-time in franchise history (23)

Sammy Walker registered the primary assist on Ben McCartney's third-period tally, pushing his point streak to a season-best four games dating back to Dec. 12 vs. Bakersfield. Walker has five points (1g, 4a) over that span and has recorded an assist in four straight contests.

Dmitri Simashev's third-period assist extended his point streak to five games dating back to Dec. 6 at San Jose. The rookie defenseman has seven points (2g, 5a) during the streak and is producing at a point-per-game pace with seven points in his first seven career AHL games.

Simashev matched the team's season-best point streak and became the fourth Roadrunner to post a five-game point streak this season, joining Cameron Hebig (Dec. 5-Dec. 19, 5g, 3a), Noel Nordh (Nov. 29-Dec. 12, 1g, 4a) and Ben McCartney (Oct. 10-24, 3g, 4a).

Roadrunners assistant captain Ben McCartney (No. 22) scores his third power-play goal of the season on Saturday. (Photo: Abbotsford Canucks)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Abbotsford controlled possession over the opening five minutes, but Stauber stood tall and made consecutive right-pad saves to keep the game scoreless.

Following an unsuccessful Canucks power play, Tucson earned its first man advantage just past the eight-minute mark, but the Roadrunners were unable to convert as Dmitri Simashev's point shot was steered aside by Abbotsford netminder Jiří Patera.

At the other end, Stauber came up big again and denied Jujhar Khaira on a partial breakaway with a blocker save just before the midway point of the period.

The Canucks continued to dictate the pace late in the frame, but Tucson had a late push when McCartney intercepted a drop pass with three minutes remaining to create an odd-man rush. His attempt grazed Patera's left pad before being cleared away, and both teams headed to the first intermission scoreless.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson nearly opened the scoring just six seconds into the period when McCartney slipped behind the defense on a breakaway, but pressure from the Canucks prevented a clean look and his backhand feed was brushed aside by Patera.

The early chance jump-started the Roadrunners, who followed with three consecutive shots on goal. Rookie Owen Allard generated one of the best looks at the 1:50 mark, firing a wrist shot from just above the top of the circles that Patera turned away with his blocker.

Tucson's momentum was quickly halted as Abbotsford struck twice in a 1:02 span. Chase Wouters opened the scoring after heavy net-front pressure, flipping a fluttering backhand over the right shoulder of Stauber. Moments later, a point shot from defenseman Sawyer Mynio took an odd bounce off the top of Stauber's helmet and rolled across the goal line to make it 2-0.

Looking to spark the Roadrunners, Simashev dropped the gloves with Abbotsford's Dino Kambeitz just six seconds after the second goal.

Tucson pushed back over the next several minutes and earned a power play, but was unable to convert.

The game's physicality continued late in the period when assistant captain Kevin Connauton dropped the gloves with Khaira following a heavy hit in the defensive zone with just under two minutes remaining.

In the closing moments, Sammy Walker created havoc in the Abbotsford zone and spun to his forehand for a chance that Patera kicked aside.

Despite outshooting the Canucks 12-6 in the period, Tucson trailed 2-0 heading into the final frame.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson pulled within one early in the period following an Abbotsford slashing penalty. McCartney snapped a one-timer past Patera low glove-side from the slot off a cross-ice feed from Walker, cutting the deficit to 2-1 just before the three-minute mark.

The Roadrunners looked to build off the momentum moments later when Miko Matikka fired a low shot that clipped Patera's right skate, but the Canucks netminder kept the score unchanged.

Just before the midway point of the period, Stauber came up with a highlight-reel save, sprawling with his paddle to deny Lekkerimäki on a backdoor chance.

Despite a late power play, 6-on-4 advantage and outshooting Abbotsford 8-3 in the period, Tucson was unable to find the equalizer and fell 2-1.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners return home to host the Calgary Wranglers in a two-game series on Saturday and Sunday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT on Saturday and 4 p.m. AZT on Sunday. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.

