Stars Sink Admirals, 5-2, in Weekend Sweep
Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, took down the Milwaukee Admirals 5-2, thanks to a three-goal first period, for their second straight win at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Saturday evening.
Arttu Hyry capitalized on the power play just two and a half minutes into the first, sending the puck between Matt Murray's legs to put Texas on the board first. Gavin White doubled the Stars lead seven minutes later on a rocket from the blue line. Cross Hanas went bar down from low in the left faceoff circle to round out the opening frame and make the score 3-0.
Cameron Hughes knocked in a rebound to put Texas up by four six minutes into the second period, for the only goal of the frame.
Kalan Lind, the younger brother of Texas forward Kole Lind, scored his first AHL goal three minutes into the third period to break through for Milwaukee. Daniel Carr added another to cut the Stars lead in half with eight minutes left. The Admirals pulled Murray in the last two minutes to try to mount a comeback, but Jack Becker scored an empty net goal to seal the deal for Texas 5-2 in the series sweep.
Remi Poirier stopped 22 of 24 shots in his 50^th career AHL win. Murray took the loss after giving up four goals on 25 shots.
The Stars will travel to Illinois to face off against the Rockford IceHogs Saturday, Dec. 27. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars on game night
(Caeleb Garcia)
