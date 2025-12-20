Condors Host Firebirds at 7 p.m.

The Condors wrap up a home-and-home series with the Coachella Valley Firebirds. It is the fifth matchup in the season series with the Condors owning a 3-1-0 mark against the Firebirds.

LOOKING BACK

Less than 24 hours ago, Roby Jarventie tipped home an Isaac Howard shot and the Condors beat Coachella Valley, 5-4, in overtime. Josh Samanski scored twice in regulation while Damien Carfagna scored on the power play.

WORKING OVERTIME

Last night was the Condors eighth overtime game of the season and their second in four games against the Firebirds. The team is 3-5 in the extra frame with overtime goals from Jarventie, Howard, and James Hamblin. Coachella Valley has gone to overtime 10 times on the year and are 3-4 in overtime and a perfect 3-0 in shootouts.

WE LOVE SATURDAYS

The Condors are 7-1-2 on the premier night of the week overall and a near perfect 4-0-1 on home ice.

FOUR SCORE

Samanski scored twice and had two assists for a season-high four points last night. After a six-game assist streak was snapped three games ago, the German-born Samanski answered with last night's outburst. He has 2g-10a-12pts over his last 10 games.

LOTS OF POWER PLAYS

This has been a season series defined by the power play. Bakersfield is 6/26 against Coachella Valley and on the flip side, the Firebirds have connected on 5/17 opportunities.

OFFENSIVELY-MINDED

Bakersfield is third in goals per game at 3.58 behind Grand Rapids and tonight's opponent, Coachella Valley (3.60). In the season series the Condors have scored 19 goals in four games against the Firebirds.

AHL DEBUT FOR UNGAR

Connor Ungar will make his AHL debut tonight for the Condors between the pipes. After signing a three-year NHL Entry Level Contract in the spring of 2024, the Calgary native spent last season in Fort Wayne. He posted a 19-12-4 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

This season, Ungar has appeared in games for three different ECHL organizations - Fort Wayne, Greensboro, Orlando - and gone 5-1-4 with a 1.54 goals against average, a .944 save percentage, and two shutouts.

THE ICEMAN COMETH

Howard had three assists last night and despite only playing 13 games this season, is t-18th in rookie scoring with 16 points (6g-10a). It was his second three-point effort in his last three games.

ROAD SHIFT

After going winless in eight games on the road, the Condors have turned their fortunes a bit over the last four games. The Condors have collected seven a possible eight points (3-0-1) and have points in four straight away from Dignity Health Arena.

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE

Matvey Petrov scored a go-ahead goal in the third period last night. It was his third goal in his last six games.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 12-0-4 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

COACHELLA CALLING

Coachella Valley is 7-2-2 in its last 11 games. Oscar Fisker Molgaard scored the eventual game winner late in the third period on Wednesday and opened the scoring last night. Jagger Firkus leads the team in scoring against the Condors with nine points (4g-5a) in four games including a three-point night yesterday.

UP NEXT

The Condors will break for the holidays before returning to the ice a week from tonight for Reindeer at the Rink on Saturday.

