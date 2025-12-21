Checkers to Hold NASCAR Night on January 9
Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Start your engines - NASCAR Night is coming to Bojangles Coliseum on Jan. 9!
Along with themed content throughout the game, the Checkers will be hosting a pregame autograph session for all fans in attendance. The following drivers are scheduled to make appearances, and more details will be released before the game.
Joey Logano
John Hunter Nemechek
Daniel Suarez
Keelan Harvick
Landen Lewis
Ty Dillon
Todd Gilliland
Cole Custer
Ross Chastain
All drivers subject to change
Fans can take advantage of a deal that includes a ticket to the game and a special-edition shirt for just $55.
