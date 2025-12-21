Checkers to Hold NASCAR Night on January 9

Start your engines - NASCAR Night is coming to Bojangles Coliseum on Jan. 9!

Along with themed content throughout the game, the Checkers will be hosting a pregame autograph session for all fans in attendance. The following drivers are scheduled to make appearances, and more details will be released before the game.

Joey Logano

John Hunter Nemechek

Daniel Suarez

Keelan Harvick

Landen Lewis

Ty Dillon

Todd Gilliland

Cole Custer

Ross Chastain

All drivers subject to change

Fans can take advantage of a deal that includes a ticket to the game and a special-edition shirt for just $55.







