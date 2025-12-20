Admirals' L'Heureux Suspended for One Game

Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Milwaukee Admirals forward Zach L'Heureux has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Texas on Dec. 19.

L'Heureux received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21 after being assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period.

He will miss Milwaukee's game tonight (Dec. 20) at Texas.







