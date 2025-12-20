Admirals' L'Heureux Suspended for One Game
Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Milwaukee Admirals forward Zach L'Heureux has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Texas on Dec. 19.
L'Heureux received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 46.21 after being assessed an instigator penalty within the final five minutes of the third period.
He will miss Milwaukee's game tonight (Dec. 20) at Texas.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2025
- Admirals' L'Heureux Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Kolosov Recalled to Flyers, Perets Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Host Firebirds at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Teddy Bear Toss is Tonight - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forwards Jack Finley, Jakob Pelletier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Mitch Lewandowski to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.