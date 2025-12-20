Monsters Sign Forward Mitch Lewandowski to Pro Tryout Contract

Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Monsters signed forward Mitch Lewandowski to a pro tryout (PTO) contract. In nine appearances for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this season, Lewandowski supplied 1-7-8 with two penalty minutes and a +1 rating and added 1-2-3 with four penalty minutes in 11 appearances for Sodertalje SK in Sweden's Allsvenskan.

A 5'9", 183 lb. left-shooting native of Clarkston, MI, Lewandowski, 27, posted 3-3-6 in 24 career AHL appearances for the Tucson Roadrunners, Cleveland, and the Milwaukee Admirals spanning parts of three seasons from 2021-22 and 2023-25. In a six-game stint with the Monsters in 2023-24, Lewandowski registered 1-2-3 with a +1 rating. In 124 career ECHL appearances for the Orlando Solar Bears and Toledo spanning parts of four seasons from 2022-25, Lewandowski logged 43-80-123 with 51 penalty minutes and a +43 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Lewandowski contributed 56-64-120 with 144 penalty minutes in 156 career NCAA appearances for Michigan State spanning five seasons from 2017-22. In 2017-18, Lewandowski earned Big Ten Rookie of the Year honors and was named to the conference's All-Rookie Team. In 106 career USHL appearances for the Des Moines Buccaneers and Chicago Steel spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17, Lewandowski notched 22-30-52 with 42 penalty minutes and a +4 rating, helping Chicago claim the 2017 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.







