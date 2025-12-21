Ahcan Plays Hero in Eagles' 2-1 OT Win Over Henderson

Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO - Colorado defenseman Jack Ahcan rounded out a two-point night when he netted the game-winning goal just 26 seconds into overtime, lifting the Eagles to a 2-1 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday. Forward Alex Barre-Boulet added a power-play goal in the win, while fellow forward Tristen Nielsen tacked on a pair of assists. Goaltender Trent Miner grabbed his fifth victory of the season in net, stopping 25 of the 26 shots he faced.

After killing off an early power play for Henderson, the Eagles would earn a two-minute, 5-on-3 power play opportunity and they would take advantage. Barre-Boulet lit the lamp with a one-timer from the right-wing circle, putting the Colorado on top 1-0 at the 10:10 mark of the first period. The Eagles would go on to outshoot the Silver Knights 9-5 in the first period and carried a 1-0 edge into the first intermission.

The second period would see Henderson tilt the ice in a major way, as the Silver Knights put 10 shots on net while holding Colorado to a season-low one shot in the middle frame. Despite the disparity in chances, the Eagles would exit for the second intermission still on top, 1-0.

A power play early in the third period would see Henderson even things up, as forward Jonas Rondbjerg popped a rebound in the low slot past Miner, tying the game at 1-1 just 2:55 into the final frame.

Still tied at 1-1 as regulation came to an end, the contest would shift to sudden-death overtime. In the extra session, Colorado would cap off a 3-on-2 rush when Ahcan fielded a drop-pass and snapped a wrister into the back of the net, giving the Eagles the 2-1 win.

Goaltender Carl Lindbom suffered the overtime loss in net, allowing two goals on 24 shots. Both teams finished the night going 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Sunday, December 21st at 3:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.