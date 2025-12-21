Howard Hat Trick Helps Condors to Sweep
Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Isaac Howard recorded his first pro hat trick and the Bakersfield Condors (13-9-5, 31pts) swept the Coachella Valley Firebirds (14-8-4, 32pts) 3-2 in front of 5,150 on Saturday at Dignity Health Arena. Connor Ungar stopped 35 of 37 shots in his AHL debut to earn the victory.
Isaac Howard (7th) gave the Condors a 1-0 lead at 15:36 of the first period on a snapshot from the right-wing circle. Roby Jarventie and Damien Carfagna had the helpers as the Condors outshot the Firebirds 11-7.
Howard (8th) scored his second of the night early in the second from the high slot to give the Condors a 2-0 lead. It was one of the few chances for the team in the period as the Firebirds held at 14-3 shot edge.
Howard (9th) completed the hat trick just past the midway point of the third period to give the Condors a 3-0 lead. Coachella Valley would claw two back for the 3-2 final. Roby Jarventie had three assists on the night. Howard finished with six points on the weekend and has nine points in his last four games.
UP NEXT
The Condors will break for the holidays before returning to the ice a week from tonight for Reindeer at the Rink on Saturday.
