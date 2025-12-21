Reign Edged by Barracuda, 4-3

Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign (16-8-1-1) fell to the San Jose Barracuda (16-9-1-0) Saturday night in a shootout by a final score of 4-3 in front of 9,778 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will host the Barracuda tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. (PST) for the final game before the holiday break.

Martin Chromiak made the Teddy Bears fly in an eventful first period with the score tied at 2-2 through the opening 20 minutes. Andre Lee finished the night with a pair of goals and an assist. His short-handed score gave the Reign a 2-1 lead late in the first while he scored with Saville pulled with 43 seconds left in regulation to force extra hockey. Egor Afanasyev who scored a pair of goals in regulation provided the game winner in the shootout.

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO FINAL

ONT 2 0 1 0 0 3

SJ 2 0 1 0 1 4

Shots PP

ONT 31 0/4

SJ 22 2/8

Three Stars -

1. Egor Afanasyev (SJ)

2. Andre Lee (ONT)

3. Martin Chromiak (ONT)

W: Skarek

L: Saville

