Reign Edged by Barracuda, 4-3
Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (16-8-1-1) fell to the San Jose Barracuda (16-9-1-0) Saturday night in a shootout by a final score of 4-3 in front of 9,778 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will host the Barracuda tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. (PST) for the final game before the holiday break.
Martin Chromiak made the Teddy Bears fly in an eventful first period with the score tied at 2-2 through the opening 20 minutes. Andre Lee finished the night with a pair of goals and an assist. His short-handed score gave the Reign a 2-1 lead late in the first while he scored with Saville pulled with 43 seconds left in regulation to force extra hockey. Egor Afanasyev who scored a pair of goals in regulation provided the game winner in the shootout.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO FINAL
ONT 2 0 1 0 0 3
SJ 2 0 1 0 1 4
Shots PP
ONT 31 0/4
SJ 22 2/8
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Egor Afanasyev (SJ)
2. Andre Lee (ONT)
3. Martin Chromiak (ONT)
W: Skarek
L: Saville
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
American Hockey League Stories from December 20, 2025
- Howard Hat Trick Helps Condors to Sweep - Bakersfield Condors
- Reign Edged by Barracuda, 4-3 - Ontario Reign
- Firkus and Sale Score Late as Firebirds Falls to Condors, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Shootout Win on Teddy Bear Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Mercer Shuts out Chicago in AHL Debut, Wild Win, 1-0, in Shootout - Iowa Wild
- Stars Sink Admirals, 5-2, in Weekend Sweep - Texas Stars
- Bears Close Homestand With 4-1 Win Over Islanders - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Earn Point with 1-0 Loss to Wild in Shootout - Chicago Wolves
- Ahcan Plays Hero in Eagles' 2-1 OT Win Over Henderson - Colorado Eagles
- Slow Start Dooms Admirals - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolf Pack Fall in Shootout to Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Merkulov's Hat Trick Puts P-Bruins Past Crunch - Providence Bruins
- Penguins Drop Shootout to Comets, 3-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Fall to Bruins, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Islanders Lose Road Contest to Bears, 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Roadrunners Come up Just Short in 2-1 Loss to Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Comets Outlast Penguins, Win 3-2 in Shootout - Utica Comets
- Late Tie Forces Overtime as Senators Fall 4-3 in Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Canucks Defeat the Tucson Roadrunners 2-1 in Regulation - Abbotsford Canucks
- Pinelli Sends 30,164 Stuffed Animals Flying in 2-0 Win against Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose No Match for Rockford Saturday - Manitoba Moose
- Checkers Come up Short in 3-1 Defeat - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds' Red-Hot Road Trip Continues in 3-1 Win at Charlotte - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers to Hold NASCAR Night on January 9 - Charlotte Checkers
- Admirals' L'Heureux Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Kolosov Recalled to Flyers, Perets Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Host Firebirds at 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Teddy Bear Toss is Tonight - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Islanders, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forwards Jack Finley, Jakob Pelletier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Monsters Sign Forward Mitch Lewandowski to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ontario Reign Stories
- Reign Edged by Barracuda, 4-3
- Saville Shutout Lifts Reign over Bakersfield
- Ontario Reign Weekly - Week 11
- Reign Downed by Eagles, 6-1
- Reign Top Eagles, 3-2