Penguins Drop Shootout to Comets, 3-2

Published on December 20, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins went the distance with the Utica Comets, but lost in a shootout, 3-2, on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (20-7-1-1) picked up a standings point to remain in pole position in the Eastern Conference, but suffered its third-straight loss at home. Joona Koppanen and Avery Hayes scored in regulation to keep the Penguins in it, plus third-period and overtime heroics by goaltender Joel Blomqvist got the game as far as it went.

Utica seized the game's first lead five minutes into the second period. Cam Squires had a shot ride up a Penguins' stick and to the top corner behind Blomqvist for his first tally of the season.

However, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's response came swiftly from the stick of Joona Koppanen. Koppanen walked in from the blue line and ripped a dart through traffic for his third goal of the weekend at 7:53 of the middle frame.

The Comets went up 2-1 with Josh Filmon depositing a loose puck with under four minutes to go before the second intermission, which was also his first strike of the season.

The Penguins pulled even once more when a loose puck bounced around the Comets' crease and barely trickled across the goal line at the eight-minute mark of the third period. Avery Hayes was credited with the goal that ultimately forced overtime.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was under duress from the start of OT, but Blomqvist held down the fort. The Penguins were then sent to the penalty kill at 1:22 of the extra frame, giving Utica a prime opportunity to win the game. Instead, Blomqvist made save after save. By the end of overtime, the 23-year-old netminder turned away six shots.

Lenni Hämeenaho had the only successful shootout conversion, putting the Comets over the top.

Both netminders, Blomqvist and Jakub Málek, finished the night with 31 saves through regulation and OT.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tomorrow, Sunday, Dec. 21, against the Hershey Bears. The final game before both clubs' holiday break is set for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

